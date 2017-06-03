Nation, Crime

Rajasthan: Man brands daughters with iron rod for playing with other kids, arrested

PTI
Published Jun 3, 2017, 11:15 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2017, 11:15 am IST
The father ruthlessly beat up the girls with a rubber tube and then, allegedly branded them with a hot iron rod.
Representational image (Photo: File)
Jodhpur: A man was on Friday arrested for allegedly branding his two teenage daughters with a hot iron rod, the police said here.

The incident took place on Thursday night when Pappulal, a daily wager, scolded his daughters for playing with other children and trying to mess with a beehive, said SHO, Nagori Gate, Bhanwar Singh.

"The girls -- Nisha (13) and Urmila (11) -- ran away from home, which further angered Pappulal," he said, adding that he subsequently managed to bring them home.

Pappulal then ruthlessly beat up the girls with a rubber tube and then, allegedly branded them with a hot iron rod. Both the girls sustained over a dozen burn marks on their backs, shoulders and legs, said Singh.

This morning, Pappulal and his wife left home leaving the girls locked in the house. The girls were not even taken to the hospital by the parents, he added.

The girls soon started crying due to pain and the neighbours subsequently informed the police.

The police broke into the house and took the girls to the hospital.

"We got the medical examination of the girls done and arranged for their treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital," Singh said.

The police arrested Pappulal under relevant sections of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act, while the role of the mother of the girls is being investigated.

Tags: child abuse, crime against women
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

