search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Bengaluru assault case: We discharged Vidwath on Wednesday, say doctors

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JOYEETA CHAKRAVORTY
Published Mar 3, 2018, 2:22 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2018, 2:22 am IST
The doctor, however, did not want to elaborate further on the issue of being pressurised.
Vidwath
 Vidwath

Bengaluru: Doctors at Mallya Hospital who were treating 24-year-old Vidwath for injuries sustained when he was beaten up by Mohammed Nalapad Haris, son of Shanthinagar MLA N.A. Haris, spoke out on Friday, stating unequivocally that there was no question of the young man being “injured and unable to speak”.

“Someone needs to lay these rumours to rest, “ said Dr Anand K., his treating doctor and consulting plastic surgeon at Mallya Hospital. “I don't know from where people are getting such news about him being still not well and having chest complications and other issues. I have given him a fit to be discharged certificate on Wednesday at 11.30 am. Which means that there are no further complications,” Dr Anand said emphatically.

 

Elaborating further on the reason behind Vidwath staying there for so long, he said, “The patient is staying there on his own will and there is no need at all. He was fit to go home on Wednesday itself.” “I am not going to say or release a certificate as that would be ethically wrong,” he said.  

“And it is not just me, every doctor involved in his case has given their opinion, including orthopaedic, cardiac surgeon and ophthalmologist. No good doctor wants to be sued by giving fake certificates or holding a patient at the hospital for more than it is intended,” he said. Also, the doctor adds, that after he has been given the discharge certificate it is almost as he is discharged and he is not going to assess his vitals anymore.

The doctor maintained what he said while speaking to Deccan Chronicle a few days ago. “Vidwath has recovered remarkably and is absolutely fine. All his parameters are good and he can eat, drink, talk. There has been a 98% overall improvement in his condition and the tablets have also been reduced to only one (for pain, if needed),” said Dr Anand on Tuesday night, adding that he is fit for discharge.

The doctor, however, did not want to elaborate further on the issue of being pressurised. “As doctors, we have done our duty, done our best,” he said.  

Tags: vidwath, bengaluru assault case
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Pakistani boy's jaw-dropping bowling stuns 'Sultan ka Swing' Wasim Akram

After seeing the video, Akram showered praises on the kid on Twitter and called him a 'serious talent'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9 beats iPhone X and Pixel 2 in the DxOMark

Galaxy S9 camera sports a 12MP main camera with a 1/2.55-inch sensor and f/1.5 / f/2.4 variable aperture lens.
 

Harry, Meghan invite 2,640 members of public to help celebrate wedding

The guests, who will come from across the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the bride and groom arrive and be in a prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s what can make your fried eggs healthier

Some people avoid using olive oil as the oil has a savoury flavour that can absorb into the eggs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man with terminal penis cancer may lose his manhood

He has undergone five operations, nine rounds of radiotherapy and two bouts of chemotherapy - but all have proved unsuccessful. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Medics carry out record-breaking five transplants in 36 hours

The hospital has carried out 88 transplants so far this financial year and expects to do 95. It performed the UK’s first successful heart transplant in 1979. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Thoothukudi: Rs 6 crore worth red sanders in customs custody go missing

The missing consignment of red sanders said to weigh 15 tonnes, allegedly meant to be smuggled to Malaysia from Bengaluru through Thoothukudi port in 2013, was seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths.

Madras high court directive to police in Kanchi mutt pontiff case

Madras high court

Chennai: 18-year-old ITI student killed in mishap

Jayachandran was killed on the spot while Manikandan is undergoing treatment at Kancheepuram government hospital. (Representational Image)

Man posing as policeman takes bribe, held in Chennai

Police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old impostor who posed as a policeman and collected bribe from several vendors across the city.

Chennai: 4-year-old student dies after falling into tank

The septice tank that remained open due to school’s negligence. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham