Hyderabad: Angry for cutting power supply, Congress MLA abuse, beat up lineman

Hyderabad: Angry at Telangana State Transco department lineman D. Ramesh for disconnecting the power supply to his residence in Parigi town on Wednesday evening, local Congress MLA T. Rammohan Reddy abused and even threatened to take action against him.

Mr Rammohan Reddy went to the extent of telling Mr Ramesh that one day, he will be the minister for power or the chief minister when the Congress returns to power in the next elections to beheld in 2019.

The MLA’s personal assistant J. Ashok Reddy not only abused the lineman but also hit him in the presence of Congress workers and leaders.

MLA’s assistant booked for assault on lineman

Mr Ramesh disconnected the power supply because the MLA had not paid his power bill of Rs 6,000 for January before the due date of February 25.

On a complaint from the lineman, Parigi police registered a case against the MLA's PA for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty (353), voluntarily causing hurt (323) and intentionally insulting (504), of the IPC.

“We are collecting evidence. Based on that we will proceed,” sub-inspector Y. Nagesh told DC. Mr Ramesh had gone to the residence of Mr Rammohan Reddy on Wednesday to demand payment of the overdue power bill. The MLA’s assistant was sitting with a group of Congress leaders and workers and when Mr Ramesh told him that he would have to disconnect the supply if the power bill was not paid, an angry Ashok Reddy told him: “Is this how you demand payment? You want to defame the MLA in presence of his partymen? We won’t pay you anything... go and do whatever you want to.”

Mr Ramesh then spoke to his superior in the power department and immediately came back and disconnected the supply. Mr Ashok Reddy then attacked the lineman and beat him up.

The MLA, who was away at the time, called up Mr Ramesh and abused him, warning him he will one day be a minister or Chief Minister. At around 10 pm, Mr Ramesh lodged a police complaint against Mr Ashok Reddy. Neither the MLA nor his assistant responded to calls by this correspondent.