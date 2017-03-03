Nation, Crime

Punjab: Sisters forced to write suicide note before parents threw them into canal

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 3, 2017, 11:49 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 11:50 am IST
The parents hatched a plan to kill their daughter because they had boyfriends without their approval.
The fahter of the girls made them write a fake suicide note. (Representational Image)
 The fahter of the girls made them write a fake suicide note. (Representational Image)

Ludhiana: Two teenaged sisters, who were thrown into a canal by their parents over suspicion that they had boyfriends, were forced to write a note by their father, to make the murder look like a suicide.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, one of the sisters, 15-year-old Jyoti, died while her sibling Priti survived. They were found floating in the water by a passerby at the Sidhwan canal near Barewal bridge in Ludhiana.

It was the girls’ mother who cracked and told the police that she along with her husband had hatched a plan to murder their daughter by drowning them in a canal. The father forced them into writing a suicide note to escape police action. They had planned to file a missing person’s report after getting rid of their daughters.

The couple had drugged their daughters and threw them into a canal, on suspicion of having boyfriends without their approval, police said.

According to the police, the girls had come late on Monday night, which 'confirmed' the parents’ doubts that they were in a relationship. Both of them were studying in Grade 10.

“Her father offered them food laced with drugs. When they lost consciousness, their parents threw them in a canal,” Sub-Inspector Davinder Sharma was quoted as saying.

He further added that the parents had tried to strangle Jyoti before throwing her into the canal.

Priti had first claimed that she was an orphan and used to beg for food. She also said that she used to beg for food at a nearby temple and became unconscious after eating food given by a stranger.

However, after persistent questioning, the girl narrated the incident.

The police are on the lookout for the parents -- Uday Chand and Laxmi – who have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Tags: suicide note, parents kill daughters, honour killing

Related Stories

Representational image (Photo: File)

Punjab: Parents drug daughters, throw them into canal for having boyfriends

The parents also had tried to strangulate one of the sisters who died after she was taken to the hospital.
01 Mar 2017 3:21 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film and TV show scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Toddler and parents recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes
Haitians celebrate the last day of the carnival with drama, song and dance with a mixture of Catholic pre-Lenten festivities and African, Spanish and native cultures. (Photo: AP)

Haitians celebrate the last day of Carnival with colour and dance
Oleksandra Kutas became Ukraine's first wheelchair model when she walked the ramp earlier this month at the New York Fashion Week show for the first time. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Ukraine's first wheelchair model transcends barriers
On the last day of carnival men dance wearing cow-bells or folk costumes, as they make their way to neighboring villages and invite the women to dance; the women, in turn, offer the men local delicacies and wine (Photo: AP)

Greeks relive ancient tradition with carnival in Naxos
The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Bolivians dance to celebrate pagan-Catholic confluence in carnival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After Modi’s ‘shawl’ gesture, Twitterati go crazy with requests for PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev during the unveiling function of 112-feet iconic statue of Adiyogi Lord Shiva at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Hardik Pandya ruled out of selection for Bengaluru Test

Hardik Pandya has a niggle in his shoulder. He is not fit to be available for selection, said Indian skipper Virat Kohli on the eve of the Bengaluru Test against Australia. (Photo: PTI)
 

Pixel 2 is coming this year, confirms Google

The new Google Pixel phone is displayed following a product event, in San Francisco. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has a special message for PSL's Peshwar Zalmi

The Rockstar actress, who also was a part of a movie ‘Azhar’, former Indian cricket team skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, had a special message for PSL side Peshawar Zalmi. (Photo: Nargis Fakhri Instagram)
 

Comments regarding Hansie Cronje match fixing blown out of proportion: Kepler Wessels

The South African cricket received a major blow over the Hansie Cronje affair, which exploded in April 2000 when he was charged by the Delhi Police with fixing ODIs against India. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's how much sex the average single man is having in a month

Men have easier access to sexual encounters with social media (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: Teacher alleges harassment by father-in-law

Police have decided to transfer the case to All Woman police station in Halasuru Gate. (Representational image)

Former Bengaluru cop held for stealing high-end car

Nazir, 56, a resident of New Gurappanapalya, is a repeat offender and has cases against him in 11 police stations. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Targeting PG accommodations, man stole 151 laptops!

Police formed a special team following a rise in cases of thefts of laptops and electronic goods from PG accommodations and apartments. (Representational image))

Karnataka: Teacher accused of abducting male student

When the management came to know that she was having physical relationship with the boy, they dismissed the teacher from service. (Representational image)

Chennai: Five held for murdering IGCAR scientist

V. Ellappan
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham