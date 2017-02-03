Nation, Crime

Shootout on Bengaluru outskirts, 1 dead

PTI
Published Feb 3, 2017, 1:36 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2017, 2:27 pm IST
Two unknown assailants opened fire on the car of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) President M Srinivas.
Police has cordoned off the area. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Police has cordoned off the area. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) President Kadubale Srinivas was shot at by two bike borne assailants at the Kogilu Junction near Yelahanka, in Bengaluru on Friday.

Srinivas escaped the incidence with injuries, but his deputy is believed to have been killed in the attack. The injured have been moved to a local hospital for treatment.

The motive or the identities of the attackers are not known, but initial reports suggest that Srinivas was targeted over his financial disputes with a few people.

Reports revealed that assailants followed Srinivas, who was travelling in a government vehicle, since he left his home at 8.30 am.

Police have formed a special team to identify the miscreants by verifying the CCTV footages from the surrounding areas.

Tags: shootout, bengaluru shootout, agricultural produce market committee
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Preity, Urvashi, Zaheer, Salim-Sulaiman look stunning on the ramp
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt showed their desi dance moves at the launch of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' trailer on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun-Alia get grooving at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer launch
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Manisha Koirala were seen at the launch of Govinda's new film 'Aa Gaya Hero' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Former co-stars Shilpa, Manisha come out for Govinda's new film
Katrina Kaif, Aditi Rao Hydari and other stars were seen at the Saraswati Pooja organised by Anurag Basu on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Aditi, Pritam, others attend Anurag Basu's Saraswati Pooja
Celebrities came out in their stylish best while walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Arjun, Sonakshi, other stars sizzle on LFW ramp
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam grooved with students at Mithibai College in Mumbai to promote 'Kaabil' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kaabil stars Hrithik and Yami show off their cool moves at Mumbai college
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Michael Hussey tells Australia to avoid sledging Virat Kohli

“There's no need to get involved in that sort of verbal barrage because I think that fires him (Virat Kohli) up even more,” said Michael Hussey. (Photo: AFP)
 

Battling bitter cold, Afghan children direct traffic on mountain pass for USD4 a day

11-year-old Sedaqat signals vehicles on the Maipur Pass, along the main highway from Kabul to Pakistan, near Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)
 

Kevin Pietersen fined over ‘absolute shocker’ comment on mic during Big Bash League

Kevin Pietersen, who accepted the charge but elected to dispute the sanction, now has 48 hours to decide whether to appeal and have the matter heard by a Cricket Australia’s code of conduct commissioner. (Photo: AFP)
 

You might not be able to use Gmail from February 8, confirms Google

If you continue to use Chrome Browser v53 or lower on the older operating systems, your Gmail could be vulnerable to attacks and you won’t be able to get any security patches or bug fixes.
 

Watch: Virender Sehwag trolls Amit Mishra over fielding during India-England T20

Virender Sehwag joked about Amit Mishra’s fielding following India versus England Twenty20 in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI / Twitter)
 

4-month-old baby becomes part of UK Brexit history

MPs do not automatically get maternity leave as they are classed as self-employed and have to negotiate leave with party whips. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

UP: Woman's body found hanging from ceiling shortly after feud with husband

Image for representational purpose only

Delhi: DCW rescues 15-yr-old girl gangraped multiple times by traffickers

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Tech students rob sex workers

They would then lure strangers by offering to hook them up with call girls. (Representational image)

Hyderabad police arrests 5 suspects in accident case

In an attempt to escape from them, Rajesh ran onto NH 65 and got hit by a truck.

Delhi: 26-year-old man gangraped, beaten by 4 men

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham