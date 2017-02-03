Shootout on Bengaluru outskirts, 1 dead

Bengaluru: Karnataka Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) President Kadubale Srinivas was shot at by two bike borne assailants at the Kogilu Junction near Yelahanka, in Bengaluru on Friday.

Srinivas escaped the incidence with injuries, but his deputy is believed to have been killed in the attack. The injured have been moved to a local hospital for treatment.

The motive or the identities of the attackers are not known, but initial reports suggest that Srinivas was targeted over his financial disputes with a few people.

Reports revealed that assailants followed Srinivas, who was travelling in a government vehicle, since he left his home at 8.30 am.

Police have formed a special team to identify the miscreants by verifying the CCTV footages from the surrounding areas.