Former Puducherry minister VMC Sivakumar hacked to death

Published Jan 3, 2017, 6:58 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 7:05 pm IST
Sivakumar was on his way to inspect construction work when his car was blocked and attacked.
Sivakumar was MLA for five terms – four times on DMK ticket and once as independent.
 Sivakumar was MLA for five terms – four times on DMK ticket and once as independent.

Puducherry: Former Puducherry Agriculture Minister VMC Sivakumar was hacked to death by an unidentified gang at Karaikal on Tuesday.

Sivakumar was on his way to inspect construction work when his car was blocked by the gang at Neravy-TR Pattinam near Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district and attacked with sickles, police said.

He was rushed to government hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said. 67-year-old Sivakumar is survived by wife, two sons and two daughters. He was the speaker of Puducherry Assembly from 1996 to 2000.

Sivakumar was MLA for five terms – four times on DMK ticket and once as independent – since 1980 representing Neravy-TR Pattinam constituency. He was associated with AIADMK before his death.

