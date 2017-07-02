Nation, Crime

Arrest warrant issued against J&K separatist Shabir Shah

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2017, 4:24 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 4:24 pm IST
The Enforcement Directorate had summoned the Kashmiri separatist leader asking him to depose before the investigating officer on June 6.
Separatist leader Shabir Shah. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Separatist leader Shabir Shah. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Sunday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against separatist Shabir Shah in connection with an over a decade-old case of money laundering.

The decision came after the Enforcement Directorate had approached the court after Shah refused to join the investigating agency's probe.

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned the Kashmiri separatist leader asking him to depose before the investigating officer on June 6.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shah in a 12-year-old terror funding case.

