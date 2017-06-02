Madhya Pradesh: Journalist who fought liquor mafia killed

Bhopal: A journalist of a Hindi daily was late on Wednesday evening shot dead when he was filing his reports in his office in Pipliya Mandi under Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district.

Kamlesh Jain, 42, who was working for an Indore-based daily, was fired from close range by two assailants who fled the spot on motorcycle after committing the crime, Pipliya Mandi police station in-charge Anil Singh Thakur said on Thursday. The incident occurred at around 8.30 pm.

He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital at Mandsaur, nearly 15 km away, where doctors declared him brought dead.

His family members suspect hand of local bootleggers in the murder. According to them, the victim had an altercation with some people involved in illicit liquor business in the locality four days back.

They had reportedly threatened to eliminate him. “My brother had detailed the incident before the local police fearing threats to his life from the local hooch traders. But, no action was taken,” Kamlesh’s brother, Manish Jain said.

“We are probing all angels. We are aware of the altercation between him and the traders. We have detained three people in connection with the incident,” police told this newspaper. According to the police, a .32 caliber pistol is appeared to have been used in the crime.