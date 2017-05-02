Nation, Crime

Video: Mumbai Cop tries to run over man after money issues

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 2, 2017, 11:59 am IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 12:04 pm IST
Constable Ramesh Awate, who is attached to the Special Branch, has been on the run since the April 21 incident.
The video grab of the incident showing the man on the bonnet of the car. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Mumbai: In a shocking video, a serving Mumbai constable tried to run over a man with his car after an argument over money, a report said.

Ramesh Awate, a constable with the Special Branch of the Mumbai police, knocked down Atul Pethe, 31, on April 21. The incident took place near Prashant Corner ice-cream store in Pachpakdi in Thane and was caught on CCTV.

Awate had served the late encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar as a driver. Salaskar had given up his life fighting terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Pethe's complaint says that Awate came to the store, run by the former's sister, and picked up a fight with him over a financial dispute. When Pethe tried to record the filthy tirade against him, Awate got into his Innova and drove it straight into him.

Awate was then dragged by Pethe, who managed to climb over onto the car's bonnet and was saved by people who raised an alarm and intervened in the incident. At this, Awate reversed the car and fled.

Once old friends, as Pethe confessed to the police, Awate had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from Pethe's mother and was refusing to pay it back.

Inspite of regular reminders, Awate failed to pay the money and would be enraged every time he was reminded of it.  A few days before the April 21 incident, Pethe had lodged a police complaint against Awate, which had enraged him.

However, Pethe's complaint was not taken seriously and he was advised to file a court case. Police Inspector Kiran Bagdane on Monday was quoted saying that the April 21 incident is being investigated. "We are yet to make any arrests," he said.

According to police, Awte has been booked under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

The report read that Constable Ramesh Awate was earlier also booked for extortion. He, along with another constable Shailesh Patil had tried to extort Rs 15 lakhs from Munaf Kasmani in 2010.

Following which, Kasmani was arrested for his involvement in the Rs 14 crores IT refund scam. Money was illegaly transferred to bogus bank accounts of IT assesses opened by a gang led by IT inspector Pramod Prabhakar.

Tags: accident, mumbai, special branch, scams, vijay salaskar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

