Nation, Crime

ED cracks down on 300 shell firms, searches at over 110 locations in 16 states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published Apr 2, 2017, 1:19 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 5:11 am IST
It comes close on the heels of a recent PMO directive to check the illegal operations of such companies and entities.
There will be questioning now and more searches are possible. (Representational image)
 There will be questioning now and more searches are possible. (Representational image)

New Delhi: In one of its biggest operations in recent times, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted raids in over 110 locations across the country in a major crackdown on about 300 shell companies.

“This is a part of our concerted plan of action in the fight against black money and is one of our biggest operations where almost our entire staff was employed. There will be questioning now and more searches are possible. These raids may continue,” ED director Karnal Singh told this newspaper.

Saturday’s raids were conducted across 16 states and in major metros and cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Panaji, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Srinagar, Indore, and Chandigarh where ED sleuths swooped  down at market places, business centres, residential premises and even houses put up on rent.

It comes close on the heels of a recent PMO directive to check the illegal operations of  such companies and entities that “do not have any substantial business but are suspected of having been used for laundering ill-gotten money and facilitating bogus foreign transactions”.

Tags: enforcement directorate, crackdown, shell companies

World Gallery

Never-seen photographs from the September 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon released by the FBI this week show the massive devastation that faced first responders. (Photo: FBI)

FBI releases unseen photos of 9/11 attack on Pentagon
A mud bath ritual, known as Mebuug-buugan, is popular mainly in the rural areas of Bali, Indonesia. Scores of men and women bathe themselves in mud, which they believe will wash off traces of negative energies from their mind and body. (Photo: AFP)

Mebuug-buugan: Traditional mud baths held in Bali
Italian shoemaker Antonio Vietri hopes to attract shoppers from wealthy Gulf countries with his blue or black suede moccasins with stitched gold-plated uppers.

In Pics: Italian artisan crafts 24-carat gold shoes
Only few days before Britain is expected to begin its formal separation from the other 27 EU nations, people at the Unite for Europe march were seen with bright blue EU flags. The protest, that demanded Brexit to be reversed, took place on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Anti-Brexit protesters hit London streets
The

Brawl erupts at pro-Trump rally in California; many injured
The damaged Sewol ferry was held afloat between two barges during a salvage operation off the South Korean island of Jindo (Photo: AFP)

In pics: 6,800-ton South Korean ferry that sank 3 years ago lifted from sea
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Himalayan glaciers, lakes, forests granted status of 'living entities'

Himalayan glacier (Photo: AP)
 

Ola, Xiaomi prank consumers with robotic wheels, smart bikes

Ola Wheels
 

Mitchell Starc sends congratulatory message to the ‘wrong’ Virat Kohli on Twitter

Mitchell Starc's wrongly sent message to a Virat Kohli fan was the talk of the town after the India-Australia Test series. (Photo: Cricket australia/ AFP)
 

Salman and Iulia cozy up in Maldives as Khandaan rings in Ahil’s birthday!

The Khandaan flew to Maldives to celebrate Ahil's birthday.
 

Dora movie review: Nayanthara's terrific screen presence rules the film

Still from the film
 

Watch | Samsung Galaxy S8’s ‘face unlock’ security feature flawed

The Face Unlock feature was ‘supposedly’ another mode of secure unlocking that Samsung is said to have put on its flagships.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Cricket bookie, aides arrested

Mukesh is a habitual gambler engaged in cricket betting. He was earlier arrested thrice by the police. He, Ritesh Singh and Mahesh Beeradhar organises cricket betting involving huge amounts.(Representational image)

Telangana: Residents assault panchayat official

The executive officer of Nizampet Gram Panchayat was assaulted by residents of Reddy’s Avenue in the village when he and his team went to demolish an illegal structure. Police booked a case against the residents.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Choreographer tries to molest minor girl

Police said the victim, a 13-year-old girl, who studies at a private school in Manikonda and her parents stay at Chitrapuri Colony.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Man murders his son-in-law

According to the police, Neha’s father, Mohd Ayub Khan, did not approve of the marriage, and had threatened Feroz many times in the past.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Hyderabad: Jewellers buy stolen gold, held

On some occasions he was chased by local people while committing thefts,” said a senior official from the commissioner's task force east zone team, whose team arrested Gaffar Khan on Saturday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham