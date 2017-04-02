Delhi: Man lures Uzbek woman to India, rapes her for 6 months; arrested

New Delhi: A man from Mehrauli was arrested on Sunday for reportedly raping a 22-year-old Uzbekistan woman for around 6 months.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the woman filed a complaint on Friday blaming Sonu a.k.a Sumit for making her come to India on the pretext of giving her a job.

The woman also claimed that he reached out to her through Facebook, pretending to be a senior executive at a Gurgaon-based IT company. After receiving her at the airport, the accused also had offered her a place to stay at Mehrauli.

“Sonu took her passport and money, claiming that he needed to keep them as security deposit. He then moved in with the woman and raped her for nearly half a year,” a police officer was quoted as saying.

The accused was arrested after it was confirmed through a medical examination that the woman was raped. A case has also been registered with investigation trying to discover if there is larger human trafficking racket afoot.

This is the second such case involving an Uzbekistan national in the past one month. Earlier last month, a woman accused her live-in partner and his four friends of gang raping her.