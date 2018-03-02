search on deccanchronicle.com
Man stabbed 50 times, beaten with rods in Delhi for protesting Holi hooliganism

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 2, 2018, 9:27 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 9:27 am IST
A man in mid-twenties was repeatedly stabbed and beaten with rods by a gang of bikers in Khanpur area of Delhi on Thursday.
CCTV footage shows 10 bikes with two men on each rush in one after the other and surround Ashish, who had just stepped out of the gym, then stab him repeatedly. (Photo: NDTV screengrab)
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man in mid-twenties was repeatedly stabbed and beaten with rods by a gang of bikers in Khanpur area of Delhi on Thursday.

The man, Ashish was attacked when he was on his way back home from the gym.

 

The attack was caught on CCTV cameras. The footage shows 10 bikes with two men on each rush in one after the other and surround Ashish, who had just stepped out of the gym, according to a report in NDTV.

They then stab him repeatedly and beat him with rods. None of the locals came out to help him.

Ashish was taken to a hospital after the attackers left, where he is in a serious condition in the critical care unit (ICU). Doctors said that there were over 50 knife wounds in his body.

The hooliganism started after Ashish saved a little boy from being beaten up for throwing water balloons at two men. He was also threatened for intervening, the residents said.

Tags: delhi crime, holi hooliganism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




