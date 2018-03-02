search on deccanchronicle.com
School employee arrested for molesting 6-year-old boy in Bengaluru

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 2, 2018, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2018, 1:19 pm IST
A senior school official said that accused Srinivas had been suspended immediately.
The accused was arrested after the boy’s father filed a complaint with the police. (Representational image)
Bengaluru: A private school employee was arrested on Thursday by Bengaluru police for allegedly molesting a six-year-old boy.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, support staff Srinivas (42) allegedly molested the boy when he went to the toiler on Wednesday, police said.

 

A senior police officer further said that the accused was arrested after the boy’s father filed a complaint.

“The father approached us after the boy told his parents about the incident after returning home,” the officer said.

A case has been registered against Srinivas under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The police officer also said, “We are verifying his background to see if he had been involved in similar incidents in the past.”

A senior school official told that Srinivas had been suspended immediately.

Expressing ‘shock’ at the incident, the official said, “We have terminated his services immediately. He had been working here for the past seven years.”

