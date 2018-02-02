search on deccanchronicle.com
UP: Man cuts daughter's vein, strangles her to death, also attacks son

Published Feb 2, 2018, 1:30 pm IST
The matter came to light after the man's neighbour found his daughter dead and son bleeding profusely at his house.
Bulandshahr: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her father in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at a village in Debai when Pradip (45), who is said to be an alcoholic, cut the girl's vein and strangled her, they said.

 

"The accused has been booked for murder," Circle officer DP Tyagi said, adding that Pradip also allegedly cut the vein of his 12-year-old son.

According to the officer, the matter came to light after Pradip's neighbour found his daughter dead and son bleeding profusely at his house.

The boy has been admitted to a district hospital, the officer informed reporters.

A case has been registered and police said they are investigating the matter for further details.

