Hyderabad ranks 4th in women trafficking

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 1, 2017, 1:11 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2017, 1:11 am IST
 Representational image

HYDERABAD: The National Crime Records Bureau, for the first time, has created a separate head for Human Trafficking to maintain a record of the cases in the country. The data points out that most of the women trafficked in the country are forced into prostitution. In all the 8,057 cases of human trafficking registered with the police, the TS and AP registered 229 and 239 cases respectively. AP stood third in sexual exploitation of the trafficked women in the country with 736 wo-men being rescued while Telangana stood sixth with 314 women.

Tamil Nadu topped with 1,087 women followed by Maharashtra with 1,020 cases. The women are lured by the availability of good jobs in the city and forced into prostitution. Hyderabad stood fourth with a total of 64 cases being registered in 2016 and 76 women being rescued. Cities like Chennai and Benga-luru topped with 205 and 115 cases followed by Nagpur with 125 cases.

Tags: women trafficking, national crime records bureau
Location: India, Telangana




