SC lawyer honey-trapped me, demanded Rs 5 cr, alleges BJP MP

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian from Gujarat has alleged that a Supreme Court lawyer drugged and filmed him in a compromising state, and later accused him of rape.

According to a report in NDTV, the MP, KC Patel, alleged that the woman has demanded Rs 5 crore. She has threatened to make the video and pictures public if he doesn’t pay her the extortion money.

Patel said that the woman had approached him for help and took him to a house in Ghaziabad near Delhi, where she drugged him.

Police have registered a case of extortion and blackmail against the woman. They said that the woman is the head of a gang that has a history of honey-trapping lawmakers and other high-profile people. The woman had last year filed a false case against another lawmaker