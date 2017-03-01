Nation, Crime

ISIS operative's handler could be Indian, wrote in Hindi: Gujarat ATS

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2017, 10:05 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 10:07 am IST
FIR filed by ATS says Waseem and his brother Naeem were to carry out lone-wolf attacks after which they had planned to escape to Syria.
Representational image
 Representational image

Ahmedabad: Waseem Ramodiya, arrested along with his brother in Gujarat for suspected ISIS links, was being guided by an unknown handler, possibly an Indian, as they used to communicate in Hindi through an online messaging service, the Gujarat ATS has revealed.

Waseem and his younger brother Naeem were arrested from Rajkot and Bhavnagar respectively during an early morning operation on Sunday.

The FIR filed by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) says the duo was to carry out lone-wolf attacks after which they had planned to escape to Syria.

"Analysis of the call details of the mobile phone being used by (ISIS' controversial preacher) Mufti Abdus Sami Qasmi before his arrest, showed connectivity with the mobile registered in the name of Waseem Ramodiya at the address of Nehru Nagar, Street 2, Raiya Road, Rajkot, Gujarat," the FIR read.

"In view of the same, technical and physical surveillances were kept on the bearer of the number. The surveillance had revealed that Waseem was initiated into ultra-radical Jihadi ideology as preached by the ISIS," it added.

Mufti Qasmi was arrested by the NIA in February, 2016 and was labelled as one of the main ISIS operatives in India.

"Technical surveillance on Waseem Ramodiya revealed that he was in regular contact with his brother Naeem and they discussed various developments pertaining to the ISIS. The tone and tenor of the telephonic talks between the brothers clearly indicate that they were highly influenced by the ISIS' call of establishing a caliphate and wished to be part of the so-called Jihad against non-believers," the FIR read.

The ATS has also quoted from transcripts of phone calls between the two brothers and their wives in the FIR.

The FIR said, "The surveillance further revealed that Waseem was being guided by unknown handler(s)."

It listed 'Big Cat', an online profile ID, as one of Waseem's unknown handlers and also listed the messages between 'Big Cat' and Waseem, who was using a proxy profile ID, 'Ninja Fox', on end-to-end encrypted online messaging service Telegram.

The messages exchanged between them were in Hindi, which has led the ATS to conclude that the handler was a South Asian, probably an Indian.

"The ISIS handler was communicating with Waseem in Hindi.

However, it needs to be probed if he is an Indian and was based in India or abroad," ATS SP Himanshu Shukla said.

The FIR contains transcripts of messages of the handler, who time and again "instigated" Waseem to carry out "big attacks" and kill 'kafirs' (non-believers), video-record the incidents and send the clips to him (the handler) for further dissemination.

Waseem had replied to his handler that he was committed to doing the work and sending the video clips, the FIR read.

In one of the messages to the handler, Waseem was quoted as saying, "Kuch maal ke sahoolat ho jayegi to nikal jayenge Dar ul-kufr se Dar ul-khlfh mein (If I get some money, I will leave home for the caliphate)".

From the mobile phones recovered from the Ramodiya brothers, the ATS has found IEDs/bomb-making videos and jihadi literature. The bomb-making manual describes in detail how to make IEDs/bombs, using quartz alarm clocks and explosive materials extracted from firecrackers, decoration lamps, elbow pipes etc.

"Various constituents for preparing an IED, as described in the manual found from the mobile phone of the accused, were recovered during raids at their house, like a GF 22 V battery for transistor radios, explosive substances extracted from firecrackers and firecrackers," the FIR read.

Hard and soft copies of 'Dabiq', the propaganda magazine of the ISIS in English which aims to recruit jihadists, were also recovered from the possession of the accused. As many as 173 files of speeches of Mufti Abdus Sami Qasmi were also found saved in their mobile phones, it added.

"Facts revealed during the surveillance clearly showed that both the brothers were adept at using technology to undermine the efforts of law enforcement agencies in monitoring their activities," the FIR read.

On Monday, the two brothers were produced in court which remanded them to a 12-day police custody.

Investigations have revealed that the duo had planned to attack the famous temple at Chotila town of Surendranagar district in Gujarat. They had also planned to carry out blasts at different places and set vehicles afire to spread terror. Waseem and Naeem hold MCA and BCA degrees respectively.

Tags: isis, anti-terrorism squad, islamic state
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan man marries Indian love, now set for deportation

Representational image
 

Mahavir Phogat slams Javed Akhtar for ‘hardly literate’ jibe in support of Gurmehar

Mahavir Singh Phogat, whose role was played by Aamir Khan in 'Dangal,' hit back at Javed Akhtar for his tweet.
 

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Saurabh Tiwary booed as his hundred disallows MS Dhoni to bat

MS Dhoni returned on the field during the customary handshake after the win and walked midway on to the boundary rope near the spectators and waved at them. (Photo: PTI)
 

NASA plans Sun mission to probe its atmosphere

NASA has designed a 11.4 centimetres carbon-composite shield, which is designed to withstand temperatures outside the spacecraft of 1,370 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Applied Physics Laboratory)
 

Virat Kohli is human and he had to fail one day, says Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said Virat Kohli will make a strong comeback against the Steve Smith-led Australia in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Bollywood celebrities slam Randeep, Sehwag; bat for Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep had issued a clarification early today.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

UP: Woman harassed, blackmailed by male Facebook friend

Representational image

Dubai woman threatens to release Thane man's nude video, demands money

Representational image

Chennai: Woman robbed of 100 sovereigns

Sources said Chandrika (42), resident of Srinivasan Street, Perambur was busy preparing dinner for her children when the duo rang the doorbell. (Representational image)

Kerala: Priest accused of raping, impregnating minor sent to judicial custody

Representational image (Photo: File)

Haryana: Woman harassed, blackmailed by male FB friend

Representational Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham