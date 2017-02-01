Nation, Crime

Infosys murder case: Firm to give Rs 1 crore, job for Rasila Raju’s family

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2017, 6:21 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 8:19 am IST
Rasila was found strangled with a computer cable and her face was disfigured, said relatives.
Rasila Raju. (Photo: File)
Kozhikode: The body of slain software engineer Rasila Raju, 25, was cremated on the premises of her house at Payimbra, near Kuruvattoor, Kozhikode, on Tuesday. She was found murdered at  the Infosys office in Pune on Sunday and the police had arrested security man  Bhaben Saikia from Assam for the crime. Infosys offered the Rasila family a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job for one of her relatives.

The family said the post-mortem had revealed no  rape attempt.  Earlier,  Rasila had  complained against Bhaben Saikia for stalking her. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, CPM district secretary P. Mohanan and BJP district president T.P. Jayachandran visited the house of Rasila, daughter of Ozhampoyil Raju and the late Latha.  Rasila was found strangled with a computer  cable and her face was disfigured, said relatives. They also alleged that her mobile phone had been stolen.

Tags: rasila raju, infosys rape case
Location: India, Kerala

