Infosys murder case: Firm to give Rs 1 crore, job for Rasila Raju’s family

Kozhikode: The body of slain software engineer Rasila Raju, 25, was cremated on the premises of her house at Payimbra, near Kuruvattoor, Kozhikode, on Tuesday. She was found murdered at the Infosys office in Pune on Sunday and the police had arrested security man Bhaben Saikia from Assam for the crime. Infosys offered the Rasila family a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job for one of her relatives.

The family said the post-mortem had revealed no rape attempt. Earlier, Rasila had complained against Bhaben Saikia for stalking her. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, CPM district secretary P. Mohanan and BJP district president T.P. Jayachandran visited the house of Rasila, daughter of Ozhampoyil Raju and the late Latha. Rasila was found strangled with a computer cable and her face was disfigured, said relatives. They also alleged that her mobile phone had been stolen.