Nation, Crime

Kerala priest arrested for unnatural sex with 10-year old boy in Kochi

ANI
Published Jan 1, 2017, 5:29 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2017, 5:30 pm IST
The priest has been booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.
The Kerala Police on Sunday arrested a priest for indulging in unnatural sexual intercourse with a 10-year old boy in Kochi's Kunnathunad area. (Representational image)
 The Kerala Police on Sunday arrested a priest for indulging in unnatural sexual intercourse with a 10-year old boy in Kochi's Kunnathunad area. (Representational image)

Kochi: The Kerala Police on Sunday arrested a priest for indulging in unnatural sexual intercourse with a 10-year old boy in Kochi's Kunnathunad area.

Father Basil Kuriyakose, the Principal of Kings David International School, was arrested by the police after the victim's parents lodged a complaint.

"The victim was a 10-year old boy who was studying at a boarding school here. The boy disclosed the incident to his brother who came to meet him at the school. Following this, the parents lodged a complaint", the police told ANI.

The priest has been booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and will be produced before a local court on Monday.

Tags: priest, arrested, unnatural sex
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

