Kerala priest arrested for unnatural sex with 10-year old boy in Kochi

Kochi: The Kerala Police on Sunday arrested a priest for indulging in unnatural sexual intercourse with a 10-year old boy in Kochi's Kunnathunad area.

Father Basil Kuriyakose, the Principal of Kings David International School, was arrested by the police after the victim's parents lodged a complaint.

"The victim was a 10-year old boy who was studying at a boarding school here. The boy disclosed the incident to his brother who came to meet him at the school. Following this, the parents lodged a complaint", the police told ANI.

The priest has been booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and will be produced before a local court on Monday.