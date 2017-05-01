Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan may finalise Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution in six months

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 1, 2017, 12:39 am IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 2:02 am IST
New Delhi is hoping that the death sentence will be at least commuted to life imprisonment.
Journalists look at an image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)
 Journalists look at an image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: A final decision on whether former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav will face the gallows or not is expected to be taken by Pakistan in about six to seven months, sources have said but the intensifying civilian-military tussle in that country over the Dawn news leaks issue may well have “complicated” matters since Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and sabotage. 

New Delhi is hoping that the death sentence will be at least commuted to life imprisonment. Sources also said a decision by Pakistan on the visa application of Jadhav’s parents is expected soon.  

Pakistan PM’s advisor on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz had said earlier, “As per law, Kulbushan Jadhav has following available options. He has the right to appeal within 40 days to an Appellate Court. He may lodge a mercy petition to the COAS within 60 days of the decision by the appellate court. He may also lodge a mercy petition to the President of Pakistan within 90 days after the decision of COAS on the mercy petition.”

According to foreign policy watchers, Pakistan’s Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa is expected to reject any mercy petition filed, since he had “confirmed” the death penalty verdict by the military court in the first place.

With the Pakistan Army adopting a hardline stand on the matter and being in the forefront of the move to deny Jadhav consular access, there seems little possibility of the Pakistan Army chief granting mercy to Jadhav.

Therefore, it seems fairly obvious that ultimately the Pakistan President will have to take the final call on whether Jadhav will be hanged or not. The alternative is to commute the sentence to life imprisonment. 

But going by the fact that the Pakistan Army is calling the shots, it seems most likely that any decision by the Pakistan President will also be taken after the Army there is on board.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Journalists look at an image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

India hands over Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother’s appeal to Pakistan

India also requested Pakistan to facilitate visas for Jadhav’s parents, since they want to meet their son.
27 Apr 2017 1:20 AM
India has denied Pakistan's contention and maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped by the Pakistan authorities. (Photo: AP)

India demands consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav for 16th time

Pakistan army has already rejected any chance of granting consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.
26 Apr 2017 4:04 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Minister gifts bats to 700 brides, says use on alcoholic husbands

The gifted mogri even bears the caption 'gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene'. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

A rising number of travellers in the US are having sex on the airport

The toilet topped the list for sexual encounters (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Railways' new train will have wi-fi, food by top chefs, LCD TVs

The soon-to-launch Tejas Express will have individual LCD screens for entertainment. (Photo: PTI)
 

IIT scientists create low-cost solar cells using Jamun

These components form a sandwich-like structure with the dye molecule or photosensitizer playing a pivotal role through its ability to absorb visible light. (Represntational image)
 

UK: Indian restaurant fined over smell of 'biryanis' and 'bhajis'

Khushi, which serves Punjabi dishes and was based in the Red Rose pub, was set in a built-up residential area alongside other businesses. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Acid attack survivors learn the art of tattoo making for a better future

The workshop was held in Delhi (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Fund crunch hits 1,000-pillar shrine repair

The Natyamantapam under construction at the 1,000-pillar temple in Hanamkonda.

Centre’s push for simplified power tariff

The high complexity of tariffs in the current scenario due to numerous distinctions across end-users has resulted in multiple basis of categorisation. There is an overall lack of justification for creating so many categories/sub-categories, the ministry said.

Telangana: Heritage fund soon for conservation

Telangana government

Hyderabad: Eye on British Residency as museum

The former British Residency building that has a Darbar Hall, which the TS government is planning to convert into a museum to display Hyderabad's historical artefacts. (Photo: DC)

MP: Minister gifts bats to 700 brides, says use on alcoholic husbands

The gifted mogri even bears the caption 'gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene'. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham