Social media erupts as people take stand, make #WhoKilledRagu go viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2017, 6:35 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2017, 6:35 pm IST
Social media is strife with speculations and have risen slogan #WhoKilledRagu in their quest towards finding answers.
The Tamil Nadu government has shrugged off responsibility, claiming that the techie died after being hit by a truck. (Photo: Facebook/ Ragupathy Kandasamy)
Software engineer Ragupathy Kandasamy, who was back home in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore from US to meet his prospective bride, died on Saturday morning after he reportedly crashed his bike into a temporary illegal wooden hoarding set up on a road by the ruling AIADMK for its MGR centenary celebrations.

Before leaving, he wanted to visit the Palani Murugan Temple for which he was travelling to the Singanallur bus stand, planning to take a bus from there on.

While the 32-year-old was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, social media is strife with speculations and have risen the slogan #WhoKilledRagu in their quest towards finding answers.

 

 

Srihari Balakrishnan spoke about how he had sent a picture to ministers to take action against the illegal construction.

 

One Shabbir Ahmed pointed out if action would ever be taken,

 

While Mohan Kumar asked a simple question to powers-that-be,

 

Others too took to Twitter to express their shock, disbelief and anger,

 

 

 

 

And finally,

 

The Tamil Nadu government has shrugged off responsibility, claiming that the techie died after being hit by a truck and not because of the wooden arch that was erected by the AIADMK.

