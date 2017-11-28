13-yr-old entrepreneur from Australia gets limelight at global biz summit, Hyderabad

The youngster started coding when he was in his third standard and is now studying in the seventh. (Photo: Naveena Ghanate)

The centre of attraction in the ocean of entrepreneurs at Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) being held at Hyderabad is a 13-year old Hamish Finlayson from Australia.

The youngest entrepreneur at the summit has developed five apps and is working on rolling out his sixth app.

“I’m working on creating a virtual reality app to help people with Autism,” said Hamish. This will have information about disorder along with tips for the patients he added.

The 13-year-old represents the startup Moonshot Industries global Pvt Ltd and is from Queensland. He has attended the GES previously and expressed enthusiasm to be part of the summit again.

Speaking to this paper Hamish said, “At GES I am planning to meet a lot of people and will be looking for partnerships.”

Hamish also added that he wants to show the apps he developed to the participants at GES and get to know their product.

The youngster started coding when he was in his third standard and is now studying in the seventh.

“I used to play video games a lot and wanted to know more. I found coding to be interesting,” he said, adding, “I learnt basics from class and lot from the Internet.”

Hamish says there is a lot of traction for his trivia app from China.