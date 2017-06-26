Photo of Hindu and Muslim praying together captures the true spirit of India

India is a land of beautiful cultures and diversity. Every now and then a story emerges to highlight the true spirit of the country.

Today, social media is used to capture many of life's moments - joy, pain, love, peace and so much more. In one such instance, Mayank Austen Soofi, a Delhi-based writer and photojournalist, chose to share what he captured through his lense, when diversity meets solidarity.

On Twitter, Mayank posted an image of a Hindu man and a Muslim man praying together inside Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah. He captioned it: "A Hindu Posture of Praying, right, and a Muslim Posture of Praying, left...at the Sufi Shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi".

A Hindu Posture of Praying, right, and a Muslim Posture of Praying, left... at the Sufi Shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi pic.twitter.com/mYx39xapYJ — mayank austen soofi (@thedelhiwalla) June 25, 2017

Hundreds of people have reacted to the picture on social media with joy and happiness. "Anything that unify people needs to be appreciate," one person wrote on Twitter. Another expressed feeling proud.