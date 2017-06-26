Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Photo of Hindu and Muslim praying together captures the true spirit of India

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 26, 2017, 4:21 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 4:23 pm IST
The picture taken at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah has many Indians feeling proud to be part of this diverse land.
A Hindu and Muslim pray together at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah. (Photo: Twitter / Mayank Austen Soofi)
 A Hindu and Muslim pray together at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah. (Photo: Twitter / Mayank Austen Soofi)

India is a land of beautiful cultures and diversity.  Every now and then a story emerges to highlight the true spirit of the country.

Today, social media is used to capture many of life's moments - joy, pain, love, peace and so much more. In one such instance, Mayank Austen Soofi, a Delhi-based writer and photojournalist, chose to share  what he captured through his lense, when diversity meets solidarity.

On Twitter, Mayank posted an image of a Hindu man and a Muslim man praying together inside Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah. He captioned it: "A Hindu Posture of Praying, right, and a Muslim Posture of Praying, left...at the Sufi Shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi".

Hundreds of people have reacted to the picture on social media  with joy and happiness. "Anything that unify people needs to be appreciate," one person wrote on Twitter. Another expressed feeling proud.

Tags: nizamuddin dargah, delhi, indians, viral story, viral photo, muslim, hindu

 




Related Stories

Hope's rescuer, Anja Ringgren Loven, celebrated the happy moment by recreating the viral image she had of her with him. (Photo: Facebook)

Care worker recreates viral photo with Nigerian ‘witch’ boy for first day at school

A story with a happy ending!
06 Feb 2017 8:29 PM
The picture had initially been shared by a Reddit user with the caption:

Viral photo of girl being chased by peacock leads to hilarious Photoshop creativity

Online users are having a field day photo editing the terrified girl into various hypothetical scenarios.
29 Jun 2016 8:21 PM
The photo, which was shared on the Facebook page Love What Matters, shows the man helping his beloved wife select the foundation that would go best with her skin tone. (Photo: Facebook/ Love What Matters)

This viral photo of elderly couple proves that true love exists

A picture of an elderly couple shopping for makeup in a supermarket has been winning hearts ever since it went viral on social media.
22 Feb 2016 6:06 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2 Indian cyclists create history,complete Race Across America

Srinivas Gokulnath (Left ) from Nashik and Dr Amit Samarth of Nagpur took part in Race Across America (Photo: Facebook)
 

Samsung, Apple to launch their flagship devices in the same month

As far as the specifications of the Galaxy Note 8 is concerned, the device is expected to sport cutting-edge components with a dual rear camera setup, iconic S Pen stylus, 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC. (Image: Galaxy S8 smartphone)
 

Happy Independence Day: Sean Spicer greets India two months before time

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo: AP)
 

Fakhar Zaman opens up on Jasprit Bumrah no-ball in ICC Champions Trophy final

Fakhar Zaman scored a match-winning hundred in the ICC Champions Trophy final against India. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli’s India in record books with 96th 300 plus totals in ODIs

Team India become the side with most number of 300 plus scores in One-day Internationals, surpassing Australia. (Photo: AP)
 

Kangana: At the age of writing love letters, I started struggling

Kangana Ranaut
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Video: Two elephants saving their calf from drowning make for some thrilling watch

The two adult elephants can be seen trying to help the drowning calf (Photo: Youtube)

UK youngsters set world record to mark two decades of Pottermania

Harry Potter fans (Photo: AP)

Video: Samaritans catch falling teen from 26 feet

In this June 24, 2017, image made from a video provided by Leeann Winchell, a 14-year-old girl falls from an amusement park ride at Six Flags Great Escape Amusement Park in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: AP)

Dad and baby girl post hilarious pictures online and they are just adorable!

Sholom Ber Solomon and his daughter Zoe (Photo: Facebook)

All set for Id celebrations

Gearing up for id: A.K. Khan, an adviser on minority welfare, with his family.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham