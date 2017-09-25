Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Handshake spreads AIDS: Punjab govt-aided campaign passes on misinformation

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 25, 2017, 2:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 3:01 pm IST
PSACS has published pamphlet, intended to provide awareness on AIDS, but with information, that can only be called grossly erroneous.
Pamphlet says that AIDS can be transmitted by shaking hands with an infected person or even through using utensils used by an AIDS infected person. (Photo: Pixabay)
It seems that the Punjab State Aids Control Society (PSACS) has taken misinformation to a whole new level.

The Society has published a pamphlet, which is intended to provide awareness on AIDS, but with information, that can only be called grossly erroneous.

According to a report published in India Today, the details of the pamphlet, which is written in Punjabi, says that AIDS can be transmitted by shaking hands with an infected person or even through using utensils used by an AIDS infected person.

PSACS, through the pamphlet, have even gone on to add that sharing things like mobile phones, computers used by an infected person and using toilets used by an infected person can infect a person with AIDS.

It seems that an organisation created to spread awareness is in dire need for some education and awareness themselves.

Tags: punjab, pamphlet, aids, misinformation, health and well being, viral and trending


