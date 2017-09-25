Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

British lesbian denied Hong Kong work visa rights, wins in legal bid

AFP
Published Sep 25, 2017, 3:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 3:22 pm IST
Activists and members of the LGBT community applauded the decision. (Photo: Pixabay)
A British lesbian on Monday won the right to live and work in Hong Kong with her partner in a landmark legal decision that could reduce more hurdles for same-sex couples in the city.

QT, as she is referred to in court, entered into a civil partnership in Britain in 2011 and moved to Hong Kong the same year after her partner was offered a job in the city.

But she was denied a dependant visa and has instead stayed in Hong Kong on a visitor visa, which does not allow her to work.

The Court of Appeal overturned a lower court’s decision last year which rejected her efforts to secure a visa to settle in Hong Kong.

Monday’s decision, reached unanimously by a panel of three judges, said immigration authorities “failed to justify the indirect discrimination on account of sexual orientation that QT suffers”.

Ray Chan, a pro-democracy politician and first openly gay lawmaker in Hong Kong, called the case a “big win for same-sex dependents to apply for visa to stay in Hong Kong”.

Campaigners have described the case as a landmark for the socially conservative southern Chinese city, which does not recognise gay marriage and only decriminalised homosexuality in 1991.

