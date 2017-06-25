Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Hyderabad hotel tells woman: 'Single lady not allowed'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 25, 2017, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 12:26 pm IST
"Somehow they decided I was safer on the streets than in the hotel," Nupur Saraswat writes in a FB post.
Nupur Saraswat is an artist. (Photo: Facebook / Nupur Saraswat)
A woman shares her horrible experience with a hotel in Hyderabad who would not let her stay because she was a lady unaccompanied.

In a Facebook post, Nupur Saraswat, an artist shares her story that has gone viral on social media. The 22-year-old arrived from Singapore to her hotel in Hyderabad on Saturday morning, where she said she was told that single women travelers are prohibited from staying there. "So, I am standing outside a hotel in Hyderabad which didn't let me stay because they realized I was a "single lady" even after confirming the online booking," Saraswat said in the post.

Saraswat uploaded a screenshot of the hotel's official policy which reportedly stated: "Single lady not allowed".

On Twitter, she also questioned Goibibo, a travel portal on how they could have possibly booked her at a hotel with this kind of policy.

Following the incident, Saraswat told a leading English daily that a representative from Goibibo has since reached out and said they would vet the process on their website better so such an incident does not occur again. They also gave her a complimentary stay at a different hotel.

Apart from the booking goof-up, Saraswat pointed another much more important issue. The need to make the journey of solo women travellers’ safer. Saraswat has received a lot of backlash for making a big deal about the booking. But she said she does want to live in fear of her safety or have to have a man around anytime she wants to go somewhere.

Her post has garnered 1,000 shares and 1,600 reactions.

You can read her entire post about her experience here:

Tags: hyderabad, viral story, facebook, nupur saraswat, women safety

 




