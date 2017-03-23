Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Video: Bull thrusts 11-inch horn in matador's butt in shocking accident

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 23, 2017, 7:24 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 8:59 pm IST
The matador was moved to a hospital with immediate effect after the ordeal.
 The video has gone viral (Photo: YouTube)

Mexico City: Bull fighting has been described as a highly hazardous and gruesome sport which is practiced in several countries across the world. While people across the world take the risk by riding a wild bull or running in front of bulls, several can get seriously injured in the act.

One matador in Mexico discovered the consequences of being a daredevil the hard way when he was mowed down by a bull and then the bull went on to thrust its 11-inch horn straight up his butt in an unfortunate turn of events.

The matador was shifted to a hospital immediately after the traumatising ordeal, as the video has gone viral with almost half a million views.

