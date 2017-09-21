Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Muslims willing to embrace non-Muslims despite facing discrimination: EU survey

Published Sep 21, 2017, 9:44 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 9:53 am IST
92 percent of surveyed Muslims said they felt comfortable with neighbours of a different religious background. (Photo: AP)
A survey of Muslims in 15 European Union countries finds most are willing to embrace non-Muslims, but often feel rebuffed by the majority populations of the places they live.

The findings released Thursday by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights reflect the views of 10,527 Muslim immigrants and descendants of immigrants who were interviewed between October 2015 and July 2016.

Nine out of 10 of those surveyed reported having non-Muslim friends and 92 percent said they tended to feel comfortable with neighbors of a different religious background.

But more than half said they had felt discriminated against when they looked for housing because of their names. On the employment front, 35 percent of the women who had sought work felt discriminated against because of their clothing, compared to 4 percent for men.

