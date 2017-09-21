 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli has brought up his 45th ODI fifty as India look to score big in Kolkata ODI. (Photo: BCCI) Live| India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli departs for a sizzling 92
 
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Brazilian judge re-legalises 'gay cure therapy'; deems homosexuality a disease

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 21, 2017, 3:24 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 3:24 pm IST
The federal judge ruled in favour of an Evangelical Christian psychologist whose license was revoked for practising "conversion therapy".
The federal judge ruled in favour of an Evangelical Christian psychologist whose license was revoked for practising "conversion therapy". (Photo: AFP)
 The federal judge ruled in favour of an Evangelical Christian psychologist whose license was revoked for practising "conversion therapy". (Photo: AFP)

Brazil re-legalised "gay cure therapy", overruling a resolution passed almost two decades ago which prohibited the treatment of homosexuals by psychologists.

Judge Waldemar Claudio de Carvalho is under fire after he deemed homosexuality to be a "disease" and overruled a 1999 resolution by the Federal Council of Psychology which prohibited the treatment of homosexuality.

The federal judge ruled in favour of an Evangelical Christian psychologist, Rozangela Justino whose license was revoked for practising "conversion therapy".

Justino, brought the case to court after her license was revoked in 2016 for offering "conversion therapy". She had previously called homosexuality a "disease", and said she felt "directed by God to help people who are homosexual" and advised her patients to seek religious guidance to "cure" them.

The ruling has been met with backlash from LGBT rights campaigners, psychologists and celebrities.

The Federal Council of Psychology said that it "opens the dangerous possibility of the use of sexual reversion therapies".

The Council pledged to contest the ruling, with president Rogério Giannini insisting they would be successful, having fought off numerous legal challenges in the past.

"There is no way to cure what is not a disease," Giannini told the Guardian. "It is not a serious, academic debate, it is a debate connected to religious or conservative positions."

"This decision is a big regression to the progressive conquests that the LBGT community had in recent decades," David Miranda, one of the country’s few openly gay politicians said in an interview to the Guardian

He added, "Like various countries in the world, Brazil is suffering a conservative wave."

However some of Brazil’s biggest celebrities have come out with statements condemning the ruling including pop star Larissa Machado, also known by her stage name Anitta. In an Instagram post she wrote: 

“That’s what happens in my country. People dying, hungry, the government killing the country with corruption, no education, no hospitals, no opportunities … and the authorities are wasting their time to announce that homosexuality is a sickness,” she wrote on Instagram.

 

That's what happens in my country. People dying, hungry, the government killing the country with corruption, no education, no hospitals, no opportunities... and the authorities are wasting their time to announce that homosexuality is a sickness. Homosexuals and bisexuals now have a treatment for this "sickness" here. So I ask... who is the real sick person here? I'm praying God that these real sick people find the cure of these crazy minds and start to look at the real important things here. / O Brasil se devastando e as autoridades preocupadas com quem queremos nos relacionar. Isso precisa acabar. Deus, cure a doença da cabeça do ser humano que não enxerga os verdadeiros problemas de uma nação. Pais, não obriguem seus filhos a procurarem cura pra uma doença que não existe, baseados neste fato político. Essa busca interminável sim pode deixa-los realmente doentes.

A post shared by anitta 🎤 (@anitta) on

“The sick ones are those who believe in this grand absurdity,” singer Ivete Sangalo another huge musical influence in the country wrote in an Instagram post commenting on the ruling.

Tags: brazil, homophobia, david miranda, rogério giannini, lgbt


Related Stories

'It's bromance without homosexual undertones': Suparn Verma on Yo Ke Hua Bro
Taking homosexuality to the masses
China bans online videos showing homosexuality, affairs


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Parents refuse to abandon child born with bulging eyes labeled 'alien' by locals

The child is said to have healthy limbs and is breathing properly (Photo: YouTube)
 

JioFi festive offer: Jio's Wi-Fi hotspot gets price cut, available for Rs 999

JioFi device
 

What's cooking? Steve Smith’s Australia irked before Eden Gardens ODI vs Team India

Australian cricketers wanted their chicken to be grilled at "73-degree centigrade"; a demand CAB apparently could not meet. This did not go down too well with the Aussies. (Photo: AP)
 

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone models now available at 'lowest prices'

iPhone 6 and above models will be upgraded to iOS 11.
 

India vs Australia: Weather forecast indicates rain for Kolkata ODI at Eden Gardens

The city has been witnessing frequent showers and Kolkata Met director Ganesh Das has blamed it on circulation over South Bengal. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon working on smart glasses with Alexa onboard

Amazon is attempting to develop glasses that pair with Alexa and would allow users to access the voice-activated assistant outside the home, according to a newspaper report.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Ivanka Trump trolled for using ‘otherwise’ incorrectly in a tweet

Ivanka Trump holding her newborn newphew baby Luke. (Photo: Twitter / Ivanka Trump)

Muslims willing to embrace non-Muslims despite facing discrimination: EU survey

92 percent of surveyed Muslims said they felt comfortable with neighbours of a different religious background. (Photo: AP)

Parrot mimics owner; orders gift boxes online using voice-controlled gadget

Buddy with owner Corienne Prestorius and the voice-controlled gadget. (Photo: Corienne Prestorius Instagram)

Owner buries beloved cat, feline turns up on doorstep hours later

Her husband Dave was consoling her when the real Sammy strolled in. (Photo: Pixabay)

Patient stabs doctor over expensive treatment at Pune hospital

The man has been discharged after the incident without any fee for treatment (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham