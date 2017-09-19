Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Chinese village hopes to attract tourists with giant QR code made solely from trees

The giant QR code is built with over 1,30,000 Chinese juniper trees and spans across a 227 meter field.
We all know how industrious China is as a nation, from inventing the unicycle to creating artificial islands, they truly can make anything happen!

However they took their love for QR codes to a whole new level by building a ginormous QR code that can be scanned from the sky. The best part? It is made solely from over 1 lakh trees and aims at boosting local tourism.

Built in Xilinshui, Baoding City in China's Hebei Province, the QR code links to the official WeChat tourism account of the village. Interested tourists can then find information about the village through the code.

As per a report in Shanghai Expat, the giant QR code is built with over 1,30,000 Chinese juniper trees and spans across a 227 meter field.

It is not unusual for China to build over-the-top creations to attract attention. Earlier, the country built a cute, mega-size solar panel in the shape of Panda that mesmerised everyone around the world.

According to South China Morning Post, Xilinshui was named 'the most beautiful village in Hebei' back in 2015. The village was granted 1.1 million yuan ($168,000) by the government for development and renovation purposes.

QR (quick response) codes are two-dimensional images made of unique patterns of black-white squares. Scanning this helps one access a designated digital platform related to a specified task. In China, QR codes are widely used for carrying out day-to-day tasks like shopping, making payments, renting car or bikes and even giving charity to beggars! 

The pictures of the giant green QR code have gone viral on social media, but whether this attempt to boost tourism will be successful, only time will tell!

