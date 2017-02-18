Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Italian restaurant gives discount to customers with well-behaved kids

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 18, 2017, 8:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2017, 9:07 pm IST
Shockingly the restaurant owner has given the special discount a total of just three times ever since he started promoting it.
Noisy children can ruin the dining experience of diners when their parents fail to correct their behaviour. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Noisy children can ruin the dining experience of diners when their parents fail to correct their behaviour. (Photo: Pixabay)

Noisy children at restaurants more often than not can ruin the dining experience of other patrons. Things can get even worse when their parents refuse to correct such behaviour. So, a restaurant in Italy is actually rewarding discounts to parents if their children are well-behaved.

Antonio Ferrari, who runs a wine bar and restaurant named after him in Padua, Italy, offers a 5 per cent discount to families with children that don’t create a ruckus. "I have seen five-year-olds put their feet on the table and four-year-olds jumping from chair to chair, while parents do nothing," Ferrari told the Times of London.

Shockingly Ferrari has given the special discount a total of just three times ever since he started promoting it. He says that he takes this to be a sign of “how rare good behaviour is,” and a good reason for why such discounts are needed.

Tags: viral story, trending story

Related Stories

The 72-seater Hawai Adda serves pure vegetarian food and has a café, a bakery, and even a kitty hall that has room for up to 40 people. (Photo: Instagram)

Aeroplane gets converted into restaurant in Ludhiana

The restaurant which took more than a year to construct opened to the public last month.
11 Feb 2017 8:29 PM
The manager said they don't have rodents (Photo: Facebook)

Restaurant gives 25% 'seen rat' discount to customer for spotting rodent

The woman wrote about the incident on social media and posted a picture of the bill with it.
27 Jan 2017 6:30 PM
Yellowfin tuna was also swapped on seven out of nine orders, usually for bigeye tuna, a vulnerable and overexploited species. (Photo: Pixabay)

Wrong type of fish often served in Los Angeles restaurants: study

Most often than not the fish served to you is not what you ordered
12 Jan 2017 10:14 AM
There are different levels to indicate the urgency with which you want to get out of the date. (Photo: Pixabay)

If your blind date is bad, this restaurant will help you out

The restaurant has a poster in the girl's bathroom that helps the girls if they need help during their date
10 Jan 2017 5:09 PM

Entertainment Gallery

After a big fat Indian wedding in Udaipur on February 9, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay hosted a grand wedding reception. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini's wedding reception, a star-studded affair
Late Thursday night, our shutterbug spotted Shah Rukh Khan stepping out of Bungalow 8 in Bandra with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan snapped shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next
On Thursday, we spotted 'Rangoon' team promoting their film at the Mehboob studio in Mumbai. Our shutterbug also spotted Salman and Amy later in the day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Salman, Shahid, Amy and others spotted at Mehboob studio
Several B-Town stars were seen at the premiere of Taapse Paanu and Amit Sadh-starrer 'Running Shaadi' in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhavan, Ayushmann, others watch Taapsee-Amit's Running Shaadi
Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor interacted with kids affected with cancer as part of an initiative on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan spend time with cancer patients
Numerous stars were snapped arriving for Randhir Kapoor's birthday party held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kapoors and others celebrate Randhir Kapoor's 70th birthday bash
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch live | SpaceX Falcon 9 to take off from NASA’s historic launch Pad today

The nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station pad where SpaceX had been launching its Falcon 9 rockets was damaged during a fueling accident in September. The company expects to return the pad to service later this year after repairs.
 

'I love Salman': Pak actress Saba issues clarifiaction on video mocking B'wood stars

The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Irrfan Khan in 'Hindi Medium'.
 

India's only live volcano active again: National Institute of Oceanography

India's only live volcano in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has once again started spewing ash. (Representational Image)
 

Kamal Haasan mocks TN trust vote, asks people to approach Governor

The actor tweeted mocking the turn of events, projecting it as an insult to the democracy.
 

Virat Kohli pips MS Dhoni, 2nd only to Shah Rukh Khan in terms of brand value

Virat Kohli is ranked number 2 in the list of Indian celebrities with the highest brand value and is trailing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. MS Dhoni is placed on the ninth spot. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Sania Mirza critical of media's approach to her tax notice

Sania Mirza hit out at the media for giving her tax-evasion notice a lot of coverage. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Heartbreaking story about the pressures of marriage on Indian women goes viral

Many Indian women are blackmailed by their family to get into marriages when they're not ready. (Photo: Instagram)

Mother-of-twelve is 'addicted' to getting pregnant

Cheryl Prudham who is having her 13th child with Lee Ball already gets 40,000 pounds from the government as benefits. (Photo: Facebook)

India's only live volcano active again after 150 years

The activity was noticed after Clouds were seen at the crater mouth where the smoke was bellowing out in otherwise clear sky. (Photo: Pixabay- for representational purpose only)

The internet officially hates this guy who cheated on ‘Hurt Bae’

'Hurt Bae' confronting her ex about his infidelities has got Twitter super-emotional. (Credit: Twitter)

9-year-old girl makes company change juice packaging over gender discrimination

The class 3 girl was not happy that the following words were written on Dabur’s Real fruit juice packet:
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham