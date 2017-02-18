Italian restaurant gives discount to customers with well-behaved kids

Noisy children can ruin the dining experience of diners when their parents fail to correct their behaviour. (Photo: Pixabay)

Noisy children at restaurants more often than not can ruin the dining experience of other patrons. Things can get even worse when their parents refuse to correct such behaviour. So, a restaurant in Italy is actually rewarding discounts to parents if their children are well-behaved.

Antonio Ferrari, who runs a wine bar and restaurant named after him in Padua, Italy, offers a 5 per cent discount to families with children that don’t create a ruckus. "I have seen five-year-olds put their feet on the table and four-year-olds jumping from chair to chair, while parents do nothing," Ferrari told the Times of London.

Shockingly Ferrari has given the special discount a total of just three times ever since he started promoting it. He says that he takes this to be a sign of “how rare good behaviour is,” and a good reason for why such discounts are needed.