 BREAKING !  :  Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin. (Photo: PTI) Jamshedpur court acquits Shahabuddin in 25-year-old triple murder
 
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Video: Footage of lions blocking busy highway in Gujarat goes viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 17, 2017, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2017, 4:56 pm IST
The traffic was blocked until the group of lions finally passed safely.
The king of the jungle showing who's boss (Photo: YouTube)
 The king of the jungle showing who's boss (Photo: YouTube)

People across the world flock to sanctuaries for safaris to spot big cats in their natural habitat, but these big cats have often been moving out of their habitat to pay a visit to unsuspecting humans.

After a lioness thrilled villagers near the Gir forest in Gujarat, another video has gone viral where a group of lions can be seen roaming around on a busy highway in the state as the traffic was blocked until the lions passed safely.

The video was filmed by people waiting on the highway as the king of the jungle once again showed everyone who’s boss.

Click below to watch

 

Tags: viral and trending, lions, gujarat, highway

Related Stories

A heartwarming display of humanity (Photo: YouTube)

Video: Gujarat villagers lower cot in dry well to save lioness

The lioness wandered in the village and was stuck in a 50 ft dry well.
14 Mar 2017 12:00 PM
A video shows a hungry lioness at a zoo trying her best to eat the baby who safely sat on the other side of the glass. (Credit: YouTube/ Trent and the Lioness)

Watch: Captive lioness tries to eat toddler in front of his family

The video has been watched almost 11 million times after it was posted on YouTube.
26 Mar 2016 1:17 PM
The owner of the lioness, the buyer and a middleman have been charged after the lioness escaped on Thursday. (Photo: thenational.ae)

When lioness, kept in Dubai home, broke loose in the neighbourhood

She was safely caught and taken to the zoo.
28 Jan 2016 6:42 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Tiger Shroff was seen at the Lokhandwala Street Festival in Mumbai on Sunday where he interacted and danced with kids. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff shows off his cool moves as he bonds with kids
Numerous Bollywood stars voted at the IIFA Awards voting weekend event 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sushant-Kriti, Shilpa, other stars vote for IIFA Awards 2017
Bollywood celebrities sure do know how to make the most of their happening weekends. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika, Arjun, Sonakshi, Tiger sure do know how to up the glamour game
Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Shraddha Kapoor were among the celebrities seen in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities impress with their fashion game
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped while exiting a restaurant in Bandra after a bash on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Shraddha, Shilpa, others have an enjoyable time at bash in Bandra
Sonakshi Sinha and other members of the team of 'Noor' were present during the promotions of the film in Noida on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha and Kanan Gill promote Noor in Noida
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New injection to cure erectile dysfunction also increases penis size

It can help millions around the world (Photo: AFP)
 

Is this how Kriti Sanon wooed Sushant Singh Rajput?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.
 

Online survey finds Philippine President Duterte leading TIME 100 Reader Poll

Duterte, who has made lewd remarks against the US, its former president Barack Obama and several others, received 5 per cent of the total "yes" votes in the poll. (Photo: AP)
 

The Flagship camera comparison: Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Google Pixel XL

It surely matters the buyer that how well his/her Rs 60,000 phone performs when its camera is shown some light.
 

Thousands of Indian couples are streaming sex for quick money

Couples make as much as Rs 60000 a month (Photo: AFP)
 

Deepika is Dinesh's lucky mascot, hence her inclusion in the title track 'Raabta'

Sushant Singh Rajput with Deepika Padukone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Woman's post about Hyderabad auto driver's kind gesture goes viral

The touching gesture won hearts on the internet (Photo: Facebook)

Bengaluru City Police’s amusing tweets on road safety have got them fans

The twitter account has appropriate pictures and words that emphasize the importance of safety. (Photo: Twitter/BengaluruCityPolice)

Gender equality still a distant dream?

Samyukta Hornad

Mommy Hoodlums

An actor enacting the character of big bad wolf from the play Little Red and the Hoodlums

Upholding a legacy

Ustad Ateeq Hussain Khan Bandanawazi performing at a city event
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham