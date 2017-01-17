Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Odisha: Child prodigy names 1,000 rivers in 9 minutes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jan 17, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2017, 2:31 am IST
Odisha’s ‘Google girl’ can name any country with its capital and currency.
Meghali Malabika Swain at the India Book of Records event in Odisha on Sunday.
BHUBANESWAR: Child prodigy Meghali Malabika Swain of Odisha has again etched her name in the record books.

The 10-year-old has entered the India Book of Records for naming 1,000 rivers in the world in nine minutes, 1,000 cities of the world in 10 minute and 1,000 physical bodies of earth in 12 minutes. Meghali was asked to name these categories in less than 12 minutes each.

Not surprisingly, she managed to name a thousand in each category in a time much less than the given time.

This super girl is often called the ‘Google Girl’ or the human search engine for having a powerhouse of information at her fingertips.

“Meghali is an exceptionally talented girl. We don’t find such talent in our record holders’ list. Such an event was organised for the first time,” adjudicator of the India Book of Records, Biswadeep Roy said on Monday.

Meghali, a student of Class V at Sai International School, appeared for the panel from the India Book of Records here on Sunday to join the ranks of the nation’s foremost talented people. Her parents were extremely joyous with her achievement.

“During a world cup football match, she showed interest to know more about the game. When I explained about it, she remembered the game to the last detail. So, I encouraged her to pursue this talent,” said Prafulla Swain, Meghali’s father.

The child prodigy can tell the name of any country and its neighbouring countries in the blink of an eye. Show a map and she can tell the location of any country and is also capable of listing its capital, currency and its major mountains or rivers.

She now has her mind set for the Limca Book and the Guinness Book of Records.

