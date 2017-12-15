search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle on May 19 next year

AP
Published Dec 15, 2017, 6:52 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 6:53 pm IST
Kensington Palace confirmed the ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo: AP)
 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo: AP)

LONDON: Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on May 19.

The palace announced the date Friday and confirmed the ceremony will take place in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

 

The couple announced their engagement last month after an 18-month romance.

The 33-year-old prince, who is fifth in line to the British throne, and the 36-year-old American actress met through a mutual friend in 2016.

Tags: prince harry, meghan markle, british royal family, wedding, kensington palace, windsor castle


Related Stories

For some black women Markle, Prince Harry’s engagement means more
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
Here’s the simple dating tip that helped Prince Harry win Markle over


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S9

While Samsung is yet to spill the beans regarding its upcoming flagship, we still have a rough idea of how the smartphone is shaping up based on the rumours and half baked reports.
 

Year ender 2017: How the world conspired this year

Conspiracy theories of 2017. (Photo: AP / Pixabay)
 

Linksys Max-Stream EA7500 review: A home Wi-Fi router for power users

Built with ABS plastic, the all-black and modestly designed EA7500 has a small footprint and a rugged exterior.
 

Priyanka to take home Rs 5 crores for 5-minute performance at awards show?

Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood project was 'Jai Gangaajal.'
 

Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours

The Kepler-90 system also could have a ninth planet or more, according to the researchers. It is 2,545 light-years away; a light-year is 5.8 trillion miles. Representational Photo: NASA
 

Ajinkya Rahane's father accused of killing woman in negligent driving gets bail

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane’s father Madhukar Rahane was on Friday arrested for accidentally running through a woman, while he travelling in his car. However, it is still not clear as to who was driving the car.(Photo: Twitter / PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Year ender 2017: How the world conspired this year

Conspiracy theories of 2017. (Photo: AP / Pixabay)

Transgender man gives birth four years after transitioning from woman to man

The child was conceived in February when he wasn't taking male hormones (Photo: YouTube)

Expecting father shows off paternal glow with hilarious pregnancy photo shoot

Nick Roberts surprised his pregnant girlfriend with the photos at their gender reveal party in June before their son Logan was born. (Photo: AP)

British astronomers name new constellations Usain Bolt, Harry Potter

British astronomers have come up with a new set of constellations inspired by modern-day figures. (Photo: Pixabay)

Male hitchhiker raped at gunpoint by two middle-aged women

The man had been hitchhiking in Polokwane, Limpopo province when he was picked up by two middle-aged women who offered him a lift. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham