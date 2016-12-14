Vizag man gatecrashes lover's engagement, wins approval from her family

The couple was in love for a long time and finally convinced the families too (Photo: AFP)

Visakhapatnam: Love stories marred by disagreements by parents, social boundaries and a boy making a dramatic entry at his beloved’s wedding have made for an effective formula to make Bollywood blockbusters, but in a country that takes it cinema and actors seriously, there had to be a real life rendition of such situations.

What may seem like a scene from a hindi film, a man gate-crashed his lover’s engagement in Visakhapatnam and kissed her right before the ceremony. While many would have expected outrage and trouble for the man in reaction, things took a more filmy turn and the couple won approval from the girl’s family.

As the public proclamation of their love, by the couple who had been in a relationship for a long time, won over the girl’s family, it also convinced the boy’s parents, who were previously against the union.

Meanwhile the groom at the engagement was naturally shocked and embarrassed, as he left the venue with his family.