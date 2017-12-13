search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shikhar Dhawan got to his 23rd ODI fifty. (Photo:AP) LIVE| IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Dhawan gets out, India lose their first wicket
 
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Pregnant mum fires photographer for being gay

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 13, 2017, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 12:46 pm IST
According to the woman, she was against it and did not want her 5-year-old thinking that it was okay being gay.
When the woman spotted an LGBT pride flag on Grace’s personal Instagram account, the mother-of-one explained that she no longer wanted to work with her, through a text message. (Photo: Pixabay)
 When the woman spotted an LGBT pride flag on Grace’s personal Instagram account, the mother-of-one explained that she no longer wanted to work with her, through a text message. (Photo: Pixabay)

In a shocking event a pregnant mother fired a young photographer after learning that she is gay. Faith Grace from Alabama had been fired to shoot photos for a woman named McKenna.

However, when the woman spotted an LGBT pride flag on Grace’s personal Instagram account, the mother-of-one explained that she no longer wanted to work with her, through a text message.

 

According to a story published in The Independent, The woman, after meeting Grace the previous evening, wrote: “I went through your personal Instagram account to get to your photography business account and on your personal pad I saw that you had a pride flag.

She went on to add, “Are you gay or do you have family that’s gay?”

The 21-year-old photographer replied what while nobody her family was gay, she was, “that’s why I have it on my account,” she wrote.

The mother’s immediate response was that she’d no longer like Grace to take her photographs due to her sexual orientation.

The woman wrote, “It’s just not right. I’m against it and the last thing I need is to allow my 5 year old child to think that being gay is OK/right because I don’t want them to be influenced by people like you,” adding, “I’m sorry that you think that this lifestyle is OK and acceptable.”

Grace took a screenshot of the conversation and posted it on Twitter where it has since had more than 38,000 shares, reported Mail Online.

However, her Twitter and personal Instagram accounts have since been made private.

Grace wrote, “A lady texted me asking to take her maternity photos then she decided to find another photographer because I’m gay,” adding, “RT & share this to show people that hatred & discrimination still exists & it NEEDS to stop. This breaks my heart.”

Tags: mother, pregnant, photographer, gay, anti-gay, instagram, viral and trending


Related Stories

Having older brothers increases men’s chances of being gay
Aussie gay couples register weddings on day one of marriage equality
How gay Chinese are going to great lengths to hide their sexual orientation


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma marriage and Rs.10 special currency note; here’s the story

December 11 was an auspicious day for the duo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, as they finally tied the knot in Italy. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)
 

18 sixes! Chris Gayle smashes IPL, Twenty20 record in Bangladesh Premier League final

Chris Gayle created Twenty20 history as he hit 18 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 146 off 69 balls for Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites in Bangladesh Premier League final. (Photo: AP)
 

Shikhar Dhawan takes Andaz Apna Apna way to wish Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy and took to their social media channels to share the news with their fans. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)
 

Creating authors out of children, Mumbai sees novel initiative

The idea for the initiative came to their mind when their self publishing arm The Write Place started getting a lot of talented young authors who would approach them to publish their books. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New Star Wars like bionic arm may help amputees play instruments

The device is inspired by the bionic hand given to Luke Skywalker in Star Wars series (Photo: AFP)
 

Doctors in UAE replace toddler's malformed thumb using her index finger

Similar surgeries have helped people across the world (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Man intervenes in couple's argument, gets thrown 45 feet off a bridge

Police charged the man with attempted murder in connection with the Thanksgiving morning encounter that left the victim seriously injured. (Photo: Twitter/hartfordcourant)

Weirdest news from 2017: Covfefe, Hollyweed and a Donald Trump lookalike moth

While Donald Trump dominated US headlines in 2017, here are some other bizarre headlines that went viral.(Photo: Pixabay)

Popular cartoon character blamed for putting pressure on doctors

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

Ice Age fossils discovered during Los Angeles subway extension work

In this Aug. 15, 2017 photo, paleontologist Ashley Leger shows the skull of a young Columbian mammoth found at the construction site of the Metro Purple Line extension in Los Angeles. (Photo:AP)

Merriam-Webster's 2017 word of the year: ‘Feminism’

Feminism is defined as “the theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes”. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham