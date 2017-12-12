Virushka get married: Sporting grey socks, Virat stay ‘warm in love’

Anushka Sharma looks radiant in a cream and pink ensemble as she walks down the little cobbled path to her waiting beau. Also in colour co-ordinated sherwani and pink sehra, awaiting the pheras.

It is a little more than nippy in Tuscany, Italy where the couple got married in a luxury resort on Monday afternoon. From the videos friends and family put out, it looked there was a brisk wind too.

But Anushka braved the weather during the ceremony, like Bollywood heroines do while they song and dance in flimsy chiffon on snow-laced mountain slopes. Remember the spoof on this Bollywood trend that Anushka and Ranbir Kapoor did in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? She in a yellow chiffon, he keeling over in the cold while in full attire?

Looked like real imitated reel at the Tuscany wedding on Monday. Virat Kohli, the man of the moment, was wearing grey socks!

Was to avoid the nasty blisters his new jutties might give him or was it to just keep his feet warm? It is after all a little over 10 degrees in Tuscany these days.

But we are not complaining since Anushka is not. Nor were her eyes on his feet when she walked out, filmy style, to her waiting beau amid romantic music and a general sense of love and all that jazz.

But we give Virat Kohli all the points for keeping himself “warm in love”.