Virushka get married: Sporting grey socks, Virat stay ‘warm in love’

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 12, 2017, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 1:19 pm IST
Anushka braved weather during ceremony, like heroines do while they song and dance in flimsy chiffon on snow-laced mountain slopes.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared their wedding picture on Twitter . (Photo: Twitter/ Anushka Sharma)
Anushka Sharma looks radiant in a cream and pink ensemble as she walks down the little cobbled path to her waiting beau. Also in colour co-ordinated sherwani and pink sehra, awaiting the pheras.

 

A post shared by BollyStyleFile (@eattweetblog) on

 

It is a little more than nippy in Tuscany, Italy where the couple got married in a luxury resort on Monday afternoon. From the videos friends and family put out, it looked there was a brisk wind too.

Read more about Anushka and Virat's wedding.

But Anushka braved the weather during the ceremony, like Bollywood heroines do while they song and dance in flimsy chiffon on snow-laced mountain slopes. Remember the spoof on this Bollywood trend that Anushka and Ranbir Kapoor did in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? She in a yellow chiffon, he keeling over in the cold while in full attire?

Still from the film Ae Dil Hai MushkilStill from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Looked like real imitated reel at the Tuscany wedding on Monday. Virat Kohli, the man of the moment, was wearing grey socks!

Was to avoid the nasty blisters his new jutties might give him or was it to just keep his feet warm? It is after all a little over 10 degrees in Tuscany these days.

Read: See photos and videos: Love takes over as Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma marry in Italy

But we are not complaining since Anushka is not. Nor were her eyes on his feet when she walked out, filmy style, to her waiting beau amid romantic music and a general sense of love and all that jazz.

But we give Virat Kohli all the points for keeping himself “warm in love”.

Tags: anushka and virat, virushka wedding, virat weds anushka, anushka sharma wedding, virat kohli wedding


