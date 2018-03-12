search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Gender pay gap will take about a century to fix: Statistics

DECCAN CHRONICLE / AFP / REUTERS
Published Mar 12, 2018, 4:34 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 4:34 pm IST
Worldwide, women earn on average 23 percent less than men.
Worldwide, women earn on average 23 percent less than men. (Photo: Pixabay)
 Worldwide, women earn on average 23 percent less than men. (Photo: Pixabay)

Women in the European Union earned an average of 16 percent less than their male peers in 2016, official statistics agency Eurostat said Wednesday.

"For every euro that a man earned by the hour, a woman made an average of 84 cents," Eurostat said in a press release issued ahead of International Women's Day on Thursday.

 

Worldwide, women earn on average 23 percent less than men. At the current pace it would take 70 years to close the gap, according to the International Labour Organization.

The gender pay gap in Europe was only slightly better than in the United States, where women are paid 20 percent less than their male peers.

Within Europe, the wage gap is particularly high in Germany and Britain, at 21 percent each.

Women in Britain earn almost 140 billion pounds ($195 billion) a year less than men, with many falling into debt or relying on charities for free food.

Men working full-time earn an average of 39,000 pounds, about a third more than Britain’s 15 million full-time working women, who earn almost 30,000 pounds, government data shows.

Men take up almost four times of Britain’s highest-paid posts as compared to women according to the government's 2018 figures.

Britain was one of the first countries to introduce a law in 2017 requiring companies with at least 250 workers - which covers almost half of Britain’s workforce - to report pay discrepancies between male and female employees.

The government is also investing in free childcare and introducing shared parental leave in a drive to promote gender equality in the workplace.

Romania, Italy and Luxembourg have better records, with the gap at five percent, while in France women earn 14 percent less than men.

The figures came a day before the world marks the 40th International Women's Day, in a year rocked by the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse, and a reinvigorated debate about women's rights around the globe.

The past year has also seen two million women take to the streets in support of women's rights, especially in Washington.

But the road to equality remains long, with violence against women still an everyday occurrence and gender pay gaps the global norm.

On Tuesday, 15 of the European Commission's 28 members published a declaration reaffirming gender equality as one of the EU's keystones.

In February 2018, 36 percent of leading commission positions were held by women.

Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he wants women to fill 40 percent of the top positions by the time his mandate ends in October 2019.

Tags: women, men, work, wage, pay gap, european, official statistics agency, international women's day, international labour organization, free childcare, parental leave, gender equality, #metoo movement, sexual harassment


Related Stories

Women's Day 2018: French newspaper charges men more to highlight gender pay gap
We shouldn't pull each other down: Sonam calls pay gap 'difficult upward climb'
BBC scribes, broadcasters want wide gender pay gap fixed now, not in 3 yrs


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Liverpool great Jamie Carragher spits at 14-year-old Manchester United fangirl

Carragher, 40, said he had apologised to the family, admitting he "lost (his) rag". (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Pain in the bass! Chinese doctors remove over 100 fish bones from man's rectum

The sexagenarian from Sichuan Province a week earlier had eaten two servings of boiled carp - bones and all. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Quarter-life crisis: Young people are more stressed than ever before, says study

Social media is creating emotionally fragile young adults. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

‘Definitely not running’ but Oprah has some wisdom for 2020 prez candidates

According to media reports, earlier in January, Winfrey fans lit up Twitter with calls for her to run for president in 2020 against US President Donald Trump after she gave an inspiring speech at the Golden Globe awards. (Photo: File)
 

Why women drivers are more dangerous than men

Women drivers are more dangerous than men, new figures show. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Kolkata police ask BCCI for Mohammed Shami's South Africa tour details

The Kolkata police are currently investigating details about the UP-born speedster’s details in Dubai and whether he complied with the guidelines set by the BCCI. (Photo: BCCI/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Pain in the bass! Chinese doctors remove over 100 fish bones from man's rectum

The sexagenarian from Sichuan Province a week earlier had eaten two servings of boiled carp - bones and all. (Photo: Pixabay)

Why women drivers are more dangerous than men

Women drivers are more dangerous than men, new figures show. (Photo: Pexels)

Rare signed photo of Mahatma Gandhi fetches over $40,000 at auction

Signed 1931 photo of Mahatma Gandhi fetches over $40,000 at auction. (Photo: Pixabay)

Political campaign's most pivotal efforts occur in the murky world of social media

Political campaign's most pivotal efforts occur in the murky world of social media. (Photo: Pixabay)

Women wearing heavy makeup not perceived as leaders: Study

Both men and women evaluated women more negatively as a leader if the image suggested she was wearing a lot of makeup. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham