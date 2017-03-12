Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Video: Girl swept away as wind blows open door, still holds on to phone

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 12, 2017, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2017, 9:22 pm IST
The girl's phone holding skills have made her a viral sensation with over a million views.
She just won't let go off her smartphone (Photo: Facebook)
 She just won't let go off her smartphone (Photo: Facebook)

Smartphones have quickly become a part of people’s lives with even children holding on to them most of the time. Almost every aspect of people’s lives, from checking the news to staying in touch with loved ones on the go, is connected to smarphones which they simply can’t let go of.

A four year old girl in Ohio displayed brilliant skills at holding on to the device as she didn’t let it go even as she was swept away when a strong gust of wind blew open a door she held on to.

The video has gone viral with millions noticing the girl’s dedication towards not letting go of the phone even if she was almost flung in the air.

Tags: viral and trending, strong wind, viral video

Related Stories

Brave or stupid? (Photo: YouTube)

Video: Kite surfer gets flung high in the air as he faces Hurricane Matthew

The surfer was flung high in the air before landing safely back on the waves.
09 Oct 2016 5:02 PM
Facing such devastation, the residents of Chabet, a town in southwestern Haiti, are stuck between leaving or starting from scratch. (Photo: AP)

Leave or rebuild: Haiti hurricane victims face choice

Hurricane Matthew turned a beach into a cemetery of coconut palm trees, with not a house left intact.
20 Oct 2016 3:46 PM
They still plan on having

Couple ready to brave Hurricane Matthew to have a beach wedding

Jaime Gurnavage and Ryan Gordon tell Florida Today that they chose their Saturday beach wedding for a reason.
09 Oct 2016 2:24 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Naam Shabana music review: Strictly average and inconsequential

A still from the film.
 

Video: Girl swept away as wind blows open door, still holds on to phone

She just won't let go off her smartphone (Photo: Facebook)
 

Post UN Bharatnatyam debacle, Aishwaryaa Dhanush meets Priyanka Chopra

The actress has given a conscious priority to the West post her success in Hollywood.
 

Large penis size plays a part in making women orgasm more often

Men can still work the magic by mixing up steps (Photo: YouTube)
 

SRK and Aamir make their Sunday Khantastic as they catch up for dinner!

The two were also joined by CEO of Netflix, Reed Castings.
 

People are having less sex due to rise of social media and too much tv

Long work hours have often been cited (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Celebrities take on: The maternity bill

Rajya Sabha has passed the impending Maternity Benefits Bill, which now awaits the final nod from the President.

Woman shares horrifying experience of being masturbated at during college fest

Meghna Singh, a student, wrote that how at the concert, she had felt a guy behind her touching her inappropriately. (Photo: Facebook)

Video: Girl gets almost blown away in front of her house

When Madison Gardener tries to open the door, a sudden gust sends her up in the air while still clutching the door knob. (Credit: Facebook)

Cursive writing sees revival in instruction in New York schools

Students display some of their cursive writing work and exercises at P.S. 166 in the Queens borough of New York. (Photo: AP)

Video: Toddler recites names of over 50 countries’ capitals

The video has got over 65,000 views on Facebook and has 773 shares with 1,300 likes. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham