UK’s nuclear weapons are vulnerable to a cyber attack, says study

A leading think tank has recently warned that Britain’s nuclear arsenal is actually vulnerable to a cataclysmic cyber attack.

The study, conducted by academics at Chatham House revealed that nukes, including UK’s Trident warheads, were at risk because they were developed before the advent of cyber warfare.

The study went on to add that at present, rogue states and terror groups have acquired abilities to pose a new threat to history’s ultimate weapon.

The report, recently released, went on to add that cyber vulnerabilities within nuclear weapons systems and structures present a whole set of dangers and risks.

According to a story published in The Sun, it further said, “At best, cyber insecurity in nuclear weapons systems is likely to undermine trust and confidence in military capabilities and in the nuclear weapons infrastructure. At worst, cyberattacks could lead to deliberate misinformation and the inadvertent launch of nuclear weapons.”

Researchers Dr Beyza Unal and Dr Patricia Lewis outlined a number of doomsday scenarios that could hit any nuclear arsenal in the world including neutralising communications – sowing doubt in the minds of world leaders and commanders ahead of a strike.

Experts have repeatedly warned cyberattacks could manipulate data, scramble communications and dupe commanders in a myriad of ways either by hacking systems or planting malware.

The paper urged a new approach to the threat including wide ranging risk assessments to stay ahead of the threat.

Meanwhile, the Royal Navy is building a new fleet of Dreadnought submarines to replace the ageing Vanguard nuclear boats.