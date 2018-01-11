search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

UK’s nuclear weapons are vulnerable to a cyber attack, says study

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 11, 2018, 10:17 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2018, 10:17 am IST
Experts warn that dangers include missiles being launched incorrectly since most of them have been built before advent of cyber warfare.
Report, recently released, goes on to add that cyber vulnerabilities within nuclear weapons systems and structures present a whole set of dangers and risks. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 Report, recently released, goes on to add that cyber vulnerabilities within nuclear weapons systems and structures present a whole set of dangers and risks. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)

A leading think tank has recently warned that Britain’s nuclear arsenal is actually vulnerable to a cataclysmic cyber attack.

The study, conducted by academics at Chatham House revealed that nukes, including UK’s Trident warheads, were at risk because they were developed before the advent of cyber warfare.

 

The study went on to add that at present, rogue states and terror groups have acquired abilities to pose a new threat to history’s ultimate weapon.

The report, recently released, went on to add that cyber vulnerabilities within nuclear weapons systems and structures present a whole set of dangers and risks.

According to a story published in The Sun, it further said, “At best, cyber insecurity in nuclear weapons systems is likely to undermine trust and confidence in military capabilities and in the nuclear weapons infrastructure. At worst, cyberattacks could lead to deliberate misinformation and the inadvertent launch of nuclear weapons.”

Researchers Dr Beyza Unal and Dr Patricia Lewis outlined a number of doomsday scenarios that could hit any nuclear arsenal in the world including neutralising communications – sowing doubt in the minds of world leaders and commanders ahead of a strike.

Experts have repeatedly warned cyberattacks could manipulate data, scramble communications and dupe commanders in a myriad of ways either by hacking systems or planting malware.

The paper urged a new approach to the threat including wide ranging risk assessments to stay ahead of the threat.

Meanwhile, the Royal Navy is building a new fleet of Dreadnought submarines to replace the ageing Vanguard nuclear boats.

Tags: nuclear weapon, nuclear attacks, britain, nuclear arsenal, cyber attack, cyber warfare, viral and trending


Related Stories

US must realise nuclear button is always on my table: Kim Jong-Un
My nuclear button is 'much bigger, powerful' and it works: Trump warns Kim Jong


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New treatment for cancer: Immunotherapy with dendritic cells, now in India

In India LDG India has initiated this medical facility in collaboration with the renowned Germany based laboratory “Dr. Gansuage”. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Frozen embryos as likely to result in successful pregnancies as fresh ones says study

The results may help in making frozen embryos the main option for IVF treatments in years to come (Photo: AFP)
 

Catherine Deneuve denounces #MeToo campaign, defends men's right to 'seduce'

Deneuve denounced the #MeToo movement and its French equivalent, #Balancetonporc (Call out your pig), in a letter. (Photo: AP)
 

After death threat to Salman, armed men reach Race 3 sets; here’s what happened next

Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' recently entered Rs 300-crore club.
 

Transgender woman to feature on German Playboy cover for first time

Her cover has already proven very popular on Instagram, gaining almost 10,000 likes. (Photo: Facebook/ Giuliana Farfalla)
 

Two new dogs added to American Kennel Club

Nederlandse kooikerhondje, Escher, right, and Rhett are shown during a news conference at the American Kennel Club headquarters, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in New York. The club announced that it's recognizing the Nederlandse kooikerhondje and the grand basset griffon Vendeen. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Serial entrepreneur in sneakers

She considers what she is able to do nothing less than a blessing.

Men enjoy more leisure time than women as they don't help with housework: study

It was also observed that the inequality in leisure time taken by men and women has actually increased over time (Photo: AFP)

Meghan Markle shuts down social media accounts ahead of her wedding

Markle will be under Kensington Palace after her marriage and posts will be made on her behalf by the communications staff (Photo: AFP)

Stunning photos capture snow in the Sahara desert

The Sahara desert experience massive snow. (Photo: Pixabay)

Teen girl shot dead by lover in game of Russian roulette

The full circumstances of the teenager’s death were not immediately clear as detectives continued to search for the gun that killed her. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham