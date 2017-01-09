Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Madhya Pradesh: Facebook reunites parrot with family

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 9, 2017
Updated Jan 9, 2017, 7:15 am IST
A home guard had given the bird to Mr Samar 11 years ago soon after it was born. The bird had gone missing on January 4.
“I immediately rushed to the person and Tunnu started flapping its wings as soon as it noticed me”, said Mr Samar.
Bhopal: Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh, Madan Mohan Samar was reunited with an his “inseparable” member of his family, his pet parrot Tunnu, thanks to Facebook.

Mr Samar had been searching for Tunnu since then. He had sent messages all the MPs pleading them to inform him if they sighted the bird. He had also issued advertisements in local newspapers. He also made an appeal on Facebook, uploading the pictures of the bird. The post was shared 88 times and got response from 750 people. A local pan shop owner saw the post on facebook. He called Mr Samar on Friday to inform him that he had spotted Tunnu.

“I immediately rushed to the person and Tunnu started flapping its wings as soon as it noticed me”, said Mr Samar.

