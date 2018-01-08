Oprah Winfrey for president in 2020? Twitter reacts

Soon after Winfrey made the speech, Twitter users went wild over the barnstorming speech, joking that the former talk show host should make a run in 2020. (Photo: AP)

Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech while accepting the Cecil B DeMille award is being hailed as one of the ‘greatest American speeches’ of all time, with many even dubbing her the future president.

Soon after Winfrey made the speech, Twitter users went wild over the barnstorming speech, joking that the former talk show host should make a run in 2020 - but her longtime partner appeared to open the door to a battle with Donald Trump.

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Stedman Graham said that it is absolutely up to the people, and, “She would absolutely do it.”

Gayle King, Winfrey's best friend , echoed Graham's sentiments, telling the newspaper, “I thought that speech was incredible. I got goosebumps.”

This is the first time that anyone close to the American icon has admitted that she has ambitions for the White House.

The emotional and barnstorming speech set off fevered speculation online that this could be construed as her first campaign speech.

The chorus was led surprisingly by NBC's official Twitter account, which declared Oprah to be 'our future president' in what appeared to be an unprecedented endorsement.

The tweet came after host Seth Meyers made a joke in his monologue about a run by Winfrey.

Streep, however, gave a ringing endorsement when she was asked about Oprah's speech by The Washington Post's Steven Zeitchik.

'She launched a rocket tonight. I want her to run for president. I don't think she had any intention [of declaring]. But now she doesn't have a choice,' Streep said.

Several Twitter users as well quickly declared that Oprah needed to make a run for the Oval Office.

'Did I just watch @Oprah first campaign speech?! #GoldenGlobes' wrote one person.

Another tweeted: 'I mean, it's been fun to joke about Oprah running for president, but that speech really was presidential. That was phenomenal, even by her standards.'

Winfrey began her speech by saying she hopes by accepting the award, the first black woman to do so, has an impact on young girls.

'I want all the girls watching to know: A new day is on the horizon. When that new day finally dawns, it will be because of the magnificent women and many of them are in this room tonight.'

She closed her speech with a call for unity, “I want all the girls watching to know a new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they are the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say 'me too' again.”