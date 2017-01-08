Trailblazing Osmania: The 99-year-old university

Students taking a walk into an era gone by.

On Saturday, the Osmania University College of Arts and Social Sciences, better known as Arts College, was a sight to behold. Nearly 90 people — students, historians, and people from various walks of life gathered to commemorate the centenary year of the Osmania University which was established in 1918.

A heritage walk was organised by INTACH’s Anuradha Reddy, an eminent historian from the city, in collaboration with Hyderabad Trails.

Youngsters clicking selfies in front of Arts College building.

From discussing the secular structure of the Arts College building to appreciating the clever architecture of the hallway at the University library, it was a bouquet of knowledge for those who came seeking.

The dome at the terrace of Arts College.

More than an hour each was spent in exploring the various college buildings — Arts, Science and Engineering blocks. The Vision of Osmania room in the library was more of a museum that garnered the most interest.