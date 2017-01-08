Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Trailblazing Osmania: The 99-year-old university

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRANITA JONNALAGEDDA
Published Jan 8, 2017, 12:09 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 3:20 am IST
As the Osmania University enters its centenary year, historians took civilians down its memory lane.
Students taking a walk into an era gone by.
 Students taking a walk into an era gone by.

On Saturday, the Osmania University College of Arts and Social Sciences, better known as Arts College, was a sight to behold. Nearly 90 people — students, historians, and people from various walks of life gathered to commemorate the centenary year of the Osmania University which was established in 1918.

People from various walks of life gathered to commemorate the centenary year of the Osmania University.People from various walks of life gathered to commemorate the centenary year of the Osmania University.

A heritage walk was organised by INTACH’s Anuradha Reddy, an eminent historian from the city, in collaboration with Hyderabad Trails.

Youngsters clicking selfies in front of Arts College building.Youngsters clicking selfies in front of Arts College building.

From discussing the secular structure of the Arts College building to appreciating the clever architecture of the hallway at the University library, it was a bouquet of knowledge for those who came seeking.

The dome at the terrace of Arts College.The dome at the terrace of Arts College.

More than an hour each was spent in exploring the various college buildings — Arts, Science and Engineering blocks. The Vision of Osmania room in the library was more of a museum that garnered the most interest. 

Tags: osmania university, historians

Sports Gallery

India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad: Remote-controlled kites to be introduced during 'Kite 2017'

Representational image. (Photo: File)
 

Beijing to set up environmental police for pollution

China's state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters and construction buildings at the Central Business District are shrouded by heavy smog in Beijing. (Photo: AP)
 

China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Harbhajan deletes tweet questioning team selection for England ODIs, T20s

Harbhajan Singh was not pleased with the exclusion of Karun Nair from the Indian squad for ODIs, T20s and warm-up games against England. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shahid responds to accusation of promoting arranged marriage on Koffee With Karan

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to Misha Kapoor.
 

R Ashwin fulfils his wife Prithi’s dream, pledges for eye donation

R Ashwin, who is leading the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders and bowlers, started the new year on a noble note by pledging his eyes. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Orangutan laughing at zoo visitor’s silly magic trick is the friend we want

A video clip shows the primate watching with interest as a visitor tries to do a small magic trick from the other side of the glass. (Credit: YouTube)

Skating is a frosty love affair for elderly Hungarians

Hungary's City Park Ice Rink group now includes former professionals as well as enthusiastic amateurs. (Credit: YouTube)

Colombian grandmother tries to swap grandson; thinks he is 'ugly'

The grandson was brought back to the hospital to be exchanged but the hospital authorities told the grandmother he was the only boy born on the day. (Photo: Pixabay)

6-year-old Pune boy becomes youngest Indian to reach Everest base camp

Advait Bhartia along with his mother Payal trekked for twelve long days from the Lukla village to reach the Everest base camp on November 3rd, 2016. (Photo: Facebook)

Google pays tribute to Sandford Fleming, world time zone inventor

The doodle celebrates the 190th birthday of the Scottish Canadian who had a number of inventions to his name like the Canadian postage stamp. (Photo: Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham