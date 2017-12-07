Kit Harington named 'Worst Dressed Man Alive', Twitter goes berserk

The increasing popularity of Game of Thrones over the past few years has led to a lot of actors rising to fame. Among these Kit Harington seems to be the one who has successfully made audiences drool season after season.

But while viewers love to the sight of Jon Snow on their screens, it seems Harington hasn’t really managed to impress in every way. This may be the reason why GQ magazine have declared him the Worst Dressed Man Alive.

Such a decision was definitely not meant to go down well with Harington’s fans as they took to Twitter to let GQ know exactly how they felt.

People: names blake shelton sexiest man alive



GQ: names kit harington worst dressed man



Me: pic.twitter.com/PK1rbbuDUr — s.🍂 (@jonstarkgryen) December 4, 2017

Only in Trump’s America could Blake Shelton be named “sexiest man alive” in the same year that Kit Harington is named “worst dressed man.” — kaki (@KakiThorell) December 6, 2017

have @BritishGQ seen kit harington how is he the worst dressed??? most ridiculous thing i’ve read — ellis (@claraoswhld) December 4, 2017

Excuse me GQ, how can you call kit harington the worst dressed man alive when he literally looks hot in everything he wears. — Samantha Marie Saltzgueber (@SamIceAge) December 7, 2017

Meanwhile Doctor Who actor Matt Smith was joined by Riz Ahmed, Ryan Reynolds, Harry Styles and Brooklyn Beckham in the best-dressed list.