search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Kit Harington named 'Worst Dressed Man Alive', Twitter goes berserk

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 7, 2017, 6:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 6:49 pm IST
The list by GQ features Riz Ahmed, Ryan Reynolds and Brooklyn Beckham among the best dressed men.
His fans weren't pleased with the decision (Photo: AFP)
 His fans weren't pleased with the decision (Photo: AFP)

The increasing popularity of Game of Thrones over the past few years has led to a lot of actors rising to fame. Among these Kit Harington seems to be the one who has successfully made audiences drool season after season.

But while viewers love to the sight of Jon Snow on their screens, it seems Harington hasn’t really managed to impress in every way. This may be the reason why GQ magazine have declared him the Worst Dressed Man Alive.

 

Such a decision was definitely not meant to go down well with Harington’s fans as they took to Twitter to let GQ know exactly how they felt.

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile Doctor Who actor Matt Smith was joined by Riz Ahmed, Ryan Reynolds, Harry Styles and Brooklyn Beckham in the best-dressed list.

Tags: viral and trending, kit harington, best and worst dressed


Related Stories

Kit Harington botched his proposal
Kit Harington first met Ed Sheeran at the urinals
Benedict Cumberbatch tops GQ's best dressed men list


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Receptionist sprayed with fire extinguisher by angry man who was refused booking

The man called the hotel hoping to book a room but when he refused to reveal his name the front desk executive turned down his request. (Photo: Youtube/CGTN)
 

Woman arrested for physically abusing boyfriend over sex toys

During an altercation over sex toys and a laptop, the couple got into a verbal argument. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World leaders blocking view of planet that could destroy Earth: Conspiracy theorists

Planet Nibiru could destroy Earth, conspiracy theorists believe. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sridevi's fan to open acting institute in her honour in Chennai, actress 'grateful'

Sridevi was last seen in 'Mom.'
 

Doctors say masks sold in markets may not help Delhiites against pollution

No study has been conducted to verify authenticity and efficiency of masks (Photo: AFP)
 

From Right to Match to player retention; here’s your one-stop guide to IPL 2018 rules

While the IPL player retention guidelines made MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings’ return almost a certainty, there are some interesting rule changes. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Receptionist sprayed with fire extinguisher by angry man who was refused booking

The man called the hotel hoping to book a room but when he refused to reveal his name the front desk executive turned down his request. (Photo: Youtube/CGTN)

Woman arrested for physically abusing boyfriend over sex toys

During an altercation over sex toys and a laptop, the couple got into a verbal argument. (Photo: Pixabay)

Here’s how you make the perfect Naples pizza

Pizza bakers prepare traditional pizza margherita during a press tour at FICO Eataly World agri-food park in Bologna. (Photo: AFP)

Last porn cinema in Paris shuts down after losing customers to internet porn

The Beverly cinema had been showing vintage erotic films since 1960 (Photo: AFP)

World leaders blocking view of planet that could destroy Earth: Conspiracy theorists

Planet Nibiru could destroy Earth, conspiracy theorists believe. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham