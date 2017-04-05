Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

Briton aims to cycle around the world in 80 days

AFP
Published Apr 5, 2017, 8:46 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2017, 9:33 am IST
The current record is held by New Zealander Andrew Nicholson who did it in 123 days in 2015
Mark Beaumont will attempt to travel 18,000 miles under his own steam, cycling for 16 hours a day. (Photo: AFP)
 Mark Beaumont will attempt to travel 18,000 miles under his own steam, cycling for 16 hours a day. (Photo: AFP)

London: A British adventurer is hoping to "redefine the limits of human endurance" by attempting to cycle around the world in 80 days from July 2, smashing the current record by over six weeks.

Mark Beaumont, who began a warm-up tour of Britain on Tuesday to prepare for the feat, will attempt to travel 18,000 miles (28,968 kilometres) under his own steam, cycling for 16 hours a day.

"I want to redefine the limits of human endurance by proving what seems impossible really is possible," Beaumont said in a statement.The first leg of his journey will see him cycle from Paris to Beijing through Poland, Lithuania, Russia, Mongolia and China.

He will then cycle across Australia and New Zealand, before heading to North America where he will travel from Anchorage in the United States to Halifax in Canada.On the final leg, he will cycle from Portugal though Spain and back to Paris.

To complete his gruelling challenge, Beaumont will need to cycle 240 miles a day and consume a daily diet of 8,000 calories and up to 10 litres of water.With this attempt, Beaumont is hoping to reclaim a world record title.In 2008, he travelled the globe by bicycle in 194 days. The current record is held by New Zealander Andrew Nicholson who did it in 123 days in 2015.

Beaumont is confident he can halve his own time, explaining to BBC television on Monday that he had not had any back-up the first time around, and had to "find clean water and a safe place to sleep"."This time it's almost Tour de France style, I've got a support vehicle behind me, it's just about performance and that makes a huge difference," he said.Beaumont listed border crossings as one of his main concerns.

The death of fellow British ultra-distance cyclist Mike Hall on Friday after being hit by a car during a race in Australia also brought home the dangers for Beaumont. "I understand what I'm taking on, it scares me, it's hugely intimidating" Beaumont told the BBC.

Tags: briton cyclist, briton adventurer mark beaumont, mark beaumont, mark beaumont world in 80 days

Related Stories

Divyanshu Ganatra had rode over 500km through different terrains from Manali to Khardung La last year to become the first blind person to do so. (Photo: Youtube/AdventuresBeyondBarriers)

Visually impaired cyclist inspires peers to ride through highest motorable road

The is organising a first-of-its-kind tandem cycling expedition to Khardung La for other blind people
25 Feb 2017 6:18 PM
Sushil Reddy cycled across nine states with a team of three people before he set the world record. (Photo: Facebook)

Cyclist sets world record after cycling for 7,424 km with solar panel

The IIT Alumnus cycled to create awareness regarding the renewable resource
29 Dec 2016 4:33 PM
Representational image (Photo: Twitter | @mannshailender)

Female Afghan cyclists push boundaries one wheelie at a time

In 1990, women of Afghanistan were restricted from stepping out of their houses without a male family member.
07 Dec 2016 5:48 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

68,000 tickets for all 15 matches at ICC Champions Trophy on sale

The tickets for all matches including popular fixtures India vs Pakistan, England vs Australia and the final – will be released on general sale to eager fans following handbacks from tournament stakeholders that includes sponsors, ICC family and travel providers. (Photo: AFP)
 

US man choked to death during doughnut eating challenge

Travis Malouff, 42, choked to death while trying to eat a large donut. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Theresa May visits Saudi Arabia without headscarf, gets criticised

British Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)
 

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna hospitalised in Mumbai

Khanna was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dilwale’.
 

I'm sorry for the misleading headline: Model apologises to Hrithik Roshan

Refuting to her claims the 'Kaabil' star tweeted, "My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying."
 

IPL 2017: After auction snub, Ishant sharma gets picked by Kings XI Punjab

Ishant Sharma has 88 wickets from the 107 Twenty20 matches he has played and has an economy rate of 7.75 with best bowling figures of 5 for 12. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Nidhi waits to strike

Nidhi Bisht

Video: Deer shocks biker by jumping over him to cross road

The deer simply vanished in a flash before anyone could understand what happened (Photo: YouTube)

Video: Woman stopping fan blades with her tongue shocks the internet

She also holds a record for releasing mouse traps (Photo: YouTube)

More Indian’s die because of love than terror attacks

There were as many as 38, 585 murders and culpable homicides due to love apart from the 79, 189 suicides between 2001 and 2015. (Photo: Pixabay)

This is why a pilot took a penis-shaped flight route

He was approached by Testicular Cancer NZ to raise awareness about testicular cancer. (Photo: Facebook/Vaughn Davis)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham