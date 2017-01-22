Well where Rudramadevi bathed ignored

Warangal: The ancient well in Shivanagar built during the Kakatiya era lies in total neglect. Locals are dirtying the place and, due to a lack of security, the well has become a place for people to consume liquor.

Some treasure hunters have damaged a part of the well while searching for hidden treasures.

The three-storey structure — also referred to as Anthasthula Bavi, Metla Bavi, Digudu Bavi, Eetha Kolanu — is believed to be Queen Rudramadevi’s swimming pool. Some say she used to take a secret route from the Warangal fort to the well to take bath as she was portrayed as a prince for some years.

“No matter how much history this well reflects, the archaeology department and the district officials have failed to recognise the well and preserve it. People who do not know the value of this structure are using it as a garbage dump. The Kakatiya rulers left a legacy of architecture in Warangal but we are failing to protect them,” said local archaeologist Aravind Arya Pakide. An interesting feature about the well is that it has water throughout the year even when borewells dry up.

Archaeologists and historians say officials need to step up to save the well from further damage, especially as Warangal is now receiving funds under state and Central schemes.

“There are several interesting things about this well. Be it the way the number of pillars at each level decreases from the top to the bottom or the way each layer is rested on the pillars using iron rings. They reflect the engineering that went into the construction of this well,” said senior historian and author Prof. Hari Sanath Kumar.