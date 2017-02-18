Lifestyle, Travel

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh historic sites await financial help

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 18, 2017, 12:52 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2017, 12:52 am IST
Ministry lists 100 monuments country-wide that need aid.
Golconda fort needs environmental development, tourist facilities and flood lighting.
 Golconda fort needs environmental development, tourist facilities and flood lighting.

Hyderabad: Seven protected historical monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh “need attention” and have been put up for corporate aid for preservation, conservation besides amenities for tourists.

The National Culture Fund (NCL), set up by the Union culture ministry, has listed 100 protected monuments across the country seeking support from corporate and other institutions.

Some projects, through corporate funding, have been completed, others are in progress and many are waiting for funds.

Up to `3 crore is being sought for environmental development, creating tourist facilities and installing floodlights at the Golconda Fort, Hyderabad. Though ASI says it’s one of the best maintained forts in the world, it requires huge maintenance.

The Warangal Fort and Nava Brahma (nine Shiva temples) group of monuments, Alampur, Jogulamba-Gadwal district belonging to Chalukyas of Badami who ruled between 650 and 750 AD in TS need between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 2.5 crore for conservation of monuments, environmental development, tourist facilities.

In Andhra Pradesh, the NFC has invited funds for Buddhist monuments called Bojjannakonda and Lingalakonda, Sankaram near Anakapalli in Visakhapatnam district (Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore).

“We have been seeking funds from corporate and others for preservation of ancient monuments. All contributions to NCF are entitled to a tax rebate under Section 80 G of the Income Tax Act. ASI shall duly acknowledge the contributions at the site and also in its publications. Currently, many leading Corporate Homes, Trusts are helping us in conservation and preservation and we are seek help for more such projects,” said Mr K.L. Dhingra, chief executive officer, NCF, New Delhi.

The NCF, established in 1996 as a trust, invites institutions and individuals to promote and preserving India's cultural heritage. It is possible for a donor to identify a project and a monument along with any specific aspect of funding and also an agency for the execution of the project.

The other monuments for which funds have been sought are the second century BC and 6th century AD Buddhist site Salihundam in Srikakulam district (Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh); the Vijayanagara-style Veera Bhadra temple in Anantapur district (`50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore); Buddhist monuments at Nagarjunakonda (Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh).

Tags: archaeological survey of india (asi)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian canapes, 'Jai Ho' to mark Queen's Palace reception

Later that evening, Queen Elizabeth II will be joined by husband Duke of Edinburgh, grandson Prince William and his wife Kate as they host a special reception to celebrate the launch. (Photo: PTI)
 

Children as young as 10 addicted to porn indicates public health crisis

This could be the number one health crisis of the digital age (Photo: Pixabay)
 

UK: Diners at Indian restaurant leave meals mid-way after finding cockroaches

Representational Image: (Photo: File)
 

Test of time: This man has been using the Nokia 3310 for 17 years

Nokia 3310
 

Women in their 80s have a better sex life than those in 50s: study

Emotional proximity to partner also helps (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Varun, Alia redefine innocent love in brand new Badrinath song video

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Travel

Aeroplane gets converted into restaurant in Ludhiana

The 72-seater Hawai Adda serves pure vegetarian food and has a café, a bakery, and even a kitty hall that has room for up to 40 people. (Photo: Instagram)

New York is Indians' favourite travel destination

New York is the top favourite travel spot for Indians. (Photo: Pixabay)

This couple wants to pay people to travel with them

The couple will be travelling the world with their three children - Porter, Beckett and Wren. (Photo: Facebook/Fivetakeflight)

Indian-origin couple fight on space ticket in divorce battle

The full amount of the tickets are paid up front but the tickets on Virgin Galactic are fully refundable up until the date of the flight. (Photo: Pixabay)

Now you can spend a night inside an igloo at Manali

The Manali Igloo Stay lets customers to not only stay in igloos but also try out other activities like skiing, tube sliding, and sledge sliding. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham