Telangana, Andhra Pradesh historic sites await financial help

Hyderabad: Seven protected historical monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh “need attention” and have been put up for corporate aid for preservation, conservation besides amenities for tourists.

The National Culture Fund (NCL), set up by the Union culture ministry, has listed 100 protected monuments across the country seeking support from corporate and other institutions.

Some projects, through corporate funding, have been completed, others are in progress and many are waiting for funds.

Up to `3 crore is being sought for environmental development, creating tourist facilities and installing floodlights at the Golconda Fort, Hyderabad. Though ASI says it’s one of the best maintained forts in the world, it requires huge maintenance.

The Warangal Fort and Nava Brahma (nine Shiva temples) group of monuments, Alampur, Jogulamba-Gadwal district belonging to Chalukyas of Badami who ruled between 650 and 750 AD in TS need between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 2.5 crore for conservation of monuments, environmental development, tourist facilities.

In Andhra Pradesh, the NFC has invited funds for Buddhist monuments called Bojjannakonda and Lingalakonda, Sankaram near Anakapalli in Visakhapatnam district (Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore).

“We have been seeking funds from corporate and others for preservation of ancient monuments. All contributions to NCF are entitled to a tax rebate under Section 80 G of the Income Tax Act. ASI shall duly acknowledge the contributions at the site and also in its publications. Currently, many leading Corporate Homes, Trusts are helping us in conservation and preservation and we are seek help for more such projects,” said Mr K.L. Dhingra, chief executive officer, NCF, New Delhi.

The NCF, established in 1996 as a trust, invites institutions and individuals to promote and preserving India's cultural heritage. It is possible for a donor to identify a project and a monument along with any specific aspect of funding and also an agency for the execution of the project.

The other monuments for which funds have been sought are the second century BC and 6th century AD Buddhist site Salihundam in Srikakulam district (Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh); the Vijayanagara-style Veera Bhadra temple in Anantapur district (`50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore); Buddhist monuments at Nagarjunakonda (Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh).