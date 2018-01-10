search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Travel

Artists from Talent Street Kala Ghoda to be part of Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 10, 2018, 5:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Festival will see MTDC and MCGM aiming to make use of open spaces as a podium for public involvement.
The event will see shopping and entertainment programmes throughout the night in Worli, Malad and Powai along with food trucks exhibiting global and native flavours.
 The event will see shopping and entertainment programmes throughout the night in Worli, Malad and Powai along with food trucks exhibiting global and native flavours.

Mumbai: Artists of Talent Street Kala Ghoda are going to be part of the first-ever Mumbai Shopping Festival’s night bazaar or flea markets in Worli, Malad and Powai.

The Talent Street Kala Ghoda, a creative initiative supported by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) exhibits budding talent across the city.

 

Night bazaars or flea markets will be created at three non-residential areas during the weekends. These will be held in Worli on January 13-14 from 4pm to 10pm, at Inorbit  Malad on January 19-20 and in Powai on January 26-27 from 4pm to 4am. 35 stalls have been registered so far for the night bazaar.

The stalls will exhibit Caricatures, Sculptures, Pottery, Warli Paintings, Jewellery, Puppet Making, Magic Show and Bollywood audition that inspire and boost the spirit of promising talents so that they can showcase their talent.

Artists of Talent Street Kala Ghoda began from 19th November 2017 and will continue till May 2018, on every Sunday.

The budding artists can discover their talents and gain admiration in the areas they excel in. Through this initiative, MTDC & MCGM aims to make use of the open spaces as a podium for public involvement.

An average visitor per Sunday is about 5,000 to 7,000 and looking at the success rate MTDC is planning to add more talent streets in the city and also in the outskirts of Mumbai including Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Speaking at the occasion, Jaykumar Rawal, Minister of Tourism & (EGS), Government of Maharashtra said, “I am happy to observe that the talents are never confined within the four walls, I am certain that the association of Artists of Talent Street Kala Ghoda and Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018 Night Baazar will open new podiums for budding artist to exhibit their talents and the visitors will certainly get an opportunity to discover its hidden treasures in form of art.

There will be shopping and entertainment programmes throughout the night in Worli, Malad and Powai along with food trucks exhibiting global and native flavours. For the first time an all-night flea market has been strategize in the city and the shops are allowed to be open 24X7.

The places have been selected to make certain there won’t be any inconvenience to residents living in these areas.”         

Tags: mumbai, maharashtra, mtdc, devendra fadnavis, chief minister of maharashtra, jaykumar rawal, minister of tourism, vijay waghmare, mumbai shopping festival, travel, tourism
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Maharashtra announces first ever Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018
MTDC, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai inaugurate Talent Street at Kala Ghoda
MTDC organizes Experiential Tourism Workshop to promote social tourism


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

9 signs you could be magnesium deficient

Leafy greens are rich in magnesium. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Scientist Sivan K appointed chairman of ISRO, replaces AS Kiran Kumar

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Sivan's appointment as secretary, Department of Space and chairman of Space Commission for a tenure of three years, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. (Photo: isro.gov.in)
 

New breast cancer test could help spare women from chemotherapy

Scientists develop breast cancer test that could help spare women from chemotherapy. (Photo: AFP)
 

Men enjoy more leisure time than women as they don't help with housework: study

It was also observed that the inequality in leisure time taken by men and women has actually increased over time (Photo: AFP)
 

New study dispels notion about mobile phone causing neck pain

Physiotherapists advised that relaxing and staying active should allow people to tackle pain (Photo: AFP)
 

Meghan Markle shuts down social media accounts ahead of her wedding

Markle will be under Kensington Palace after her marriage and posts will be made on her behalf by the communications staff (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Travel

An incredible journey!

Joydeep Roy at the aqua terra challenge.

7 romantic locations in Switzerland

Romantic locations in Switzerland. (Photo: Pexels)

More Indians are turning into impulsive travellers: study

In contrast, only 16 per cent domestic and less than 25 per cent international travellers booked hotels four or more months in advance (Photo: AFP)

It’s a well planned city: Ashvithi Shetty

Ashvithi Shetty

UN report reveals the best countries to live in

Hong Kong is one of the best places to live in, according to a new UN report. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham