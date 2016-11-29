Lifestyle, Sex and Relationship

Girls sharing healthy relationships with mothers are initiated to sex late

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 29, 2016, 3:59 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 6:11 pm IST
The study found that girls close to their mothers were 44% less likely to have sex in early teens.
Mothers are the primary source of sex education (Photo: AFP)
 Mothers are the primary source of sex education (Photo: AFP)

Sex is an activity which most people are introduced to at some point in time, and while for many it can come early on in a world with a lot of connectivity, there are some who go for it at a later stage in life.

Lack of awareness and conversations about the subject have led to people having their first sexual encounter as teenagers, leading to several issues like rising teenage pregnancies, but a new study suggests that a healthy relationship with mothers prevents girls from having sex at an early stage.

The study conducted with close to 3000 girls and boys studied their relationships with parents and their behaviour between ages of 12 and 16, and found that girls who had better quality communication and closeness with their mothers were 44% less likely to have sex in this time period.

The observation that a good relationship with mothers is a protective layer for girls against early sexual initiation seems in line with earlier research which held poor parental relationships responsible for risky sexual behaviour.

Researchers suggested that this might be because mothers are primary providers of sex education and are more comfortable talking to daughters than sons.

Tags: sex and relationships, parent child relationship, teen sexual behaviour

Sports Gallery

Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
P V Sindhu, John Abraham, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, M S Dhoni and Jacqueline Fernandez during the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL opening ceremony: PV Sindhu, MS Dhoni, Sachin grace the stage
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman 'decides' release date of SRK-Anushka's film, stars banter merrily

SRK also has a Republic Day release in 2017, with Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'.
 

Arjun miffed over regional newspaper disrespecting his deceased mother

Arjun will soon be seen with his uncle Anil Kapoor, in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan'.
 

Katrina's bikini pictures from Maldives will give you major vacation goals!

Katrina Kaif
 

Video: How a German dog became a mother to Bengal tigers

“He also acts as their entertainer and that’s certainly exceptional.” (YouTube)
 

Girls sharing healthy relationships with mothers are initiated to sex late

Mothers are the primary source of sex education (Photo: AFP)
 

Post demonetisation, sterilisation for money on the rise in UP

The man is yet to get the money (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Sex and Relationship

Top dating tips for migrants from Germany's 'Mr Flirt'

Essam Kadib al Ban, second from left, takes part in a flirt workshop for refugees in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo: AP)

‘Open Umbrella with Raindrops’ crowned best safe sex emoji

The Open Umbrella with Raindrops emerged as the winner among the hundreds of emojis that tech-savvy folk use during sexting. (Photo: Twitter/ @DurexIndia)

A new wearable device tells people how to boost their sex life

It connects to a phone via bluetooth (Photo: YouTube)

Scientists develop metal penis to help men with erectile dysfunction

Many men experience erectile dysfunction at some point in their lives, whether it comes from drinking too much, stress or simply getting older. (Photo: Pixabay)

Delhi Queer Pride Parade: Participants demand a 'life without fear'

LGBT Community members and supporters during the Delhi Queer Pride March in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham