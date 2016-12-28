Lifestyle, Sex and Relationship

Stem cells may hold key to finding cure for infertility in men: research

ANI
Published Dec 28, 2016, 4:57 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 5:11 pm IST
Gene analysis showed that the capacity for self-renewal had been compromised.
Stimulating the metabolism of stem cells that produce sperms in male body can shed light on new ways to treat infertility (Photo: AFP)
 Stimulating the metabolism of stem cells that produce sperms in male body can shed light on new ways to treat infertility (Photo: AFP)

Washington: When sperm are constantly replenished in the adult male body, why does fertility in men diminish with age? Chinese researchers have found that stimulating the metabolism of stem cells that produce sperms in male body can shed light on new ways to treat infertility in men.

The study was published in the journal of Genes and Develop ment "So-called Myc genes, which play an important role in stem cells' ability to self-renew," said Takashi Shinohara Kyoto University' in China, who is interested specifically in spermatogonial stem cells (SSCs), which are responsible for producing sperm.

Shinohara added that SSCs are unique, because they are "the only stem cells that transmit genetic information to offspring."

The Shinohara lab demonstrates how the Myc gene regulates the self-renewal of mouse SSCs, via a process of glycolysis control. Glycolysis is a key part of cells' energy-making mechanism. They injected two types of SSCs into mouse testes: normal cells in some and Myc gene-suppressed in others.

Two months later, they found that the total number of abnormal SSCs was far fewer than normal ones. Gene analysis showed that the capacity for self-renewal had been compromised, with possibly important implications for sperm production in these mice.

"We found changes in the expression of genes that would slow the cell cycle," Shinohara stated. In other words, suppressed SSCs could self-renew, but at a slower than normal rate.

"Stimulating the metabolism of SSCs could improve their proliferation. However, more careful study of the molecular pathways is necessary," Shinohara added.

Further study showed that this diminished rate was accompanied by impaired glycolysis, suggesting that the cells were not generating sufficient energy. "These findings could have important implications for in fertility research in the future," Shinohara noted.

Tags: health and well being, sex and relationships, infertility

Related Stories

Polar bodies had never been shown to be potentially useful for generating functional human eggs for fertility treatments (Photo: AFP)

New technique can provide a boost for treating infertility

The waste DNA comes from small cells called polar bodies that form off eggs and contain the same genetic material as in woman's egg nucleus.
13 Nov 2016 5:34 PM
Not many are aware of the positive role that estrogen plays in male reproduction, with many fertility experts relying on this hormone to treat men battling infertility. (Representational image)

Male infertility: Female hormone to rescue?

Not many are aware of the positive role that estrogen plays in male reproduction.
24 Sep 2016 3:17 AM
Neighbours found their bodies in the house with an empty pesticide bottle beside them. (Representational image)

Couple commit suicide over infertility

The couple had been trying various methods to conceive children but in vain.
03 Sep 2016 3:31 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were snapped as they arrived at Manish Malhotra's house for a party on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Sushant, other stars party at Manish Malhotra's house
Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his recent success 'Dangal' for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir hosts Dangal screening for Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi
Numerous celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Mira, Varun, Rani, Shraddha flaunt impressive style
Salman Khan celebrated his 51st birthday at his Panvel farmhouse where numerous celebrties were seen arriving. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs come out in style for Salman's birthday bash
As we are about to welcome a whole new year filled with exciting films, let’s take a look back at the films where women stole all the thunder on the silver screen. This year, we saw women hitting sixes with their power-packed performances in the film.

Yearender 2016: Women who dazzled the silver screen
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, his Dangal team, Sussanne, Sonakshi set out on their journeys
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

More trouble for OK Jaanu, to face Deepika-Vin Diesel's xXx at box-office

'OK Jaanu' is a remake of Mani Ratnam's 'OK Kanmani,' whcih was a critical and commercial success.
 

Near collision of two aircrafts triggers caption battle on Twitter

Tweeple even compared the image to a face off between politicians (Photo: Twitter)
 

Anushka and Virat spend the holidays together in the company of their parents!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
 

Ban food names such as 'vegetarian schnitzel': German minister

Christian Schmidt. (Photo: AFP)
 

MS Dhoni’s name on Pakistan cricket team’s jersey

India’s limited-overs skipper MS Dhoni is currently gearing up for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Eoin Morgan-led England side. (Photo: AFP)
 

Staring at breasts can add years to a man's life: study

It can add four to six years to a man's life (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Sex and Relationship

Here’s why people call out the wrong lover’s name during sex

When you're in a state of euphoria, you conjure up things that remind you of other things, because you're in a state that has happened before. (Representational Image)

Staring at breasts can add years to a man's life: study

It can add four to six years to a man's life (Photo: YouTube)

Video: Porn stars talk about what sex position makes them orgasm

Porn-stars got candid about their sexuality off the screen (Photo: YouTube)

Few young men are unable to report last partner’s contraceptive use

A study revealed that 30 percent said they had used condoms but their partner did not use contraception. (Representational Image)

Things you need to talk about with your partner for great sex

Discussing post-honeymoon period plans is also crucial (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham